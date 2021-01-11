Metal Print Packaging Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2025

The Global Metal Print Packaging Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Metal Print Packaging industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Metal Print Packaging market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Metal Print Packaging Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries.

“The metal print packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5.4% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.”

Key Market Trends:

Digital Printing Process is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Throughout the Forecast Period

– The primary driver for the adoption of the digital printing process in advanced economies owing to factors like printing without printing plates, shortest runs, personalization, etc. Vendors operating in the market are trying to adopt this futuristic printing process by investing more in emerging technologies. In May 2019, Koenig & Bauer MetalPrint has presented itself as a partner for metal printing at the ‘Future Symposium’ of ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein GmbH in Andernach.

– There is still a certain hesitancy to use digital printing for the metal packaging market. To convince the customers of the outstanding properties of digital printing, ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein GmbH, together with Pirlo and Koenig & Bauer MetalPrint, has started distributing digitally printed metal can sample in many trade fairs, which will further promote the penetration of the printing process in the coming years.

– In March 2020, BrewBoard, which is a Cambridge based independent craft brewer manufacturer, has expanded its portfolio of exclusive craft beer for designs with Tonejet Cyclone ‘direct to can’ digital printing process. The brewery is planning to implement highly customized campaigns across East Anglia and Cambridge, with the Tonejet’s solution. These increasing adoptions of digital printing technology for metal print packaging will help to create more adoption opportunities in the future as well.

Regional Analysis for Metal Print Packaging Market:

-North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

–The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

