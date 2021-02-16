Metal Print Packaging Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd., Ball Corporation, HuberGroup, Envases Group, CCL Container, Koenig & Bauer AG, Tonejet Limited

The Metal Print Packaging Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The metal print packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5.4% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. The metal printed packaging allows the manufacturers to improve the brand visibility of the products, thus, attracting the user’s attention and propelling them to buy the product.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Metal Print Packaging Market: Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd., Ball Corporation, HuberGroup, Envases Group, CCL Container, Koenig & Bauer AG, Tonejet Limited, Crown Holdings Inc. and others.

– In March 2020, Bierland, which is a Brazil-based craft beer brand, has converted its whole product portfolio to be packaged in metal cans in partnership with Crown Embalagens Metalicas da Amazonia S.A., which is a subsidiary of Crown Holdings, Inc.

– In October 2019, Sun Chemical was showcased its recently developed range of decorative metal solutions at Asia CanTech 2019. Key solutions being offered include SunColorBox, which is a unique set of tools that enables consistent and accurate digital color printing throughout the entire metal packaging supply chain.

Key Market Trends

– The world is urbanizing rapidly; the proportion of people living in urban areas is expected to increase to 66% by 2050, according to the United Nations (UN). As urbanization is picking up, and growing affluence, diet is changing, characterized by a high demand for packaged food. Therefore, large organized retailers have started to stack vast amounts of canned food and beverages. Nowadays, offline and online retailers stock a wide range of brands of packaged food items in their stores.

– The rising demand for aesthetic appeal, and personalized canned food and beverages, is one of the important factors which is expected to accentuate the growth of the metal print packaging market throughout the forecast period. As stated by Evergage Inc., 70% of the manufacturers and marketers have recognized that personalization has a significant impact on the buying behavior of the consumer.

– The requirement for boosting the speed to market is encouraging the players to increase the deployment of the emerging metal printing technologies. This is expected to enable them to increase the in-house production capacity and get the metal packaged products ready in time, by meeting the scheduling challenges quickly and efficiently.

– Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the customers are buying more canned foods than before, which is, therefore, drives the growth of the market studied. In March 2020, canned food sales at General Mills and Campbell Soup increased by more than 50 percent.

– During the COVID-19 crisis, in the United States, sales of canned chickpeas, meat, and tuna were up by more than 20% compared to the usual time.

Digital Printing Process is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Throughout the Forecast Period

– The primary driver for the adoption of the digital printing process in advanced economies owing to factors like printing without printing plates, shortest runs, personalization, etc. Vendors operating in the market are trying to adopt this futuristic printing process by investing more in emerging technologies. In May 2019, Koenig & Bauer MetalPrint has presented itself as a partner for metal printing at the Future Symposium of ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein GmbH in Andernach.

– There is still a certain hesitancy to use digital printing for the metal packaging market. To convince the customers of the outstanding properties of digital printing, ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein GmbH, together with Pirlo and Koenig & Bauer MetalPrint, has started distributing digitally printed metal can sample in many trade fairs, which will further promote the penetration of the printing process in the coming years.

– In March 2020, BrewBoard, which is a Cambridge based independent craft brewer manufacturer, has expanded its portfolio of exclusive craft beer for designs with Tonejet Cyclone direct to can digital printing process. The brewery is planning to implement highly customized campaigns across East Anglia and Cambridge, with the Tonejet’s solution. These increasing adoptions of digital printing technology for metal print packaging will help to create more adoption opportunities in the future as well.



Europe Geographic Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period

– High consumption of packaged beverages in numerous sports tournaments, including Barclays Premier League, and La Liga, owing to the growing convenience in handling the food items, is expected to boost the demand for the metal print packaging in Europe over the forecast period.

– The vendors operating in Europe are focusing on new product developments and facility expansions to boost the region’s growth in the coming years. In 2019, Tonejet, which is developing metal printing systems for metal cans, has built a new 1,300 sqm facility in the United Kingdom. The facility will help the company to increase production to meet the rising worldwide demand for emerging printing technology from major beverage brands and craft brewers.

– In September 2019, a beer brand of Croatia, O’ujsko, which is a part of the Molson Coors family, has entered a partnership with Ball Corporation to launch a new range of limited-edition cans to raise awareness of endangered species found around Croatia.

– In May 2020, Acqua S. Bernardo, an Italian manufacturer of mineral water, has shifted to metal packaging for its premium still and sparkling waters. Acqua S. Bernardo has partnered with Crown Holdings Inc. to develop the creative designs that reflected the brand’s quality and heritage. The company also recognized the importance of diversifying its portfolio to enable rising consumption during large outdoor events, beaches, sporting activities, and other locations where certain packaging can be restrictive.

– The recent COVID-19 outbreak has greatly affected the consumer’s behavior in the European region. On the demand side, consumers are hoarding shelf-stable food items such as processed fruit and vegetables. On the supply side, manufacturers and suppliers are struggling to meet the increasing demand owing to labor and logistics capacity issues. Most of the canneries around the region have large orders for small retail metal packages (cans). However, the demand for bigger cans, which are more than 5 kg, used for the foodservice sector has significantly decreased due to the shutting down of restaurants.

Competitive Landscape



The metal print packaging market is moderately competitive and comprises a significant number of global and regional players. These players account for a large share in the market and are focusing on expanding their consumer base across the globe. These players are focusing on the research and development investment in introducing new solutions, strategic partnerships, and other organic & inorganic growth strategies to earn a competitive edge during the forecast period.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period.

