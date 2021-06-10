Metal Powder Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate during 2031
According to latest research by Fact.MR, metal powder market is set to witness ascending growth during 2021-2031. Demand for metal powder witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run and will hold net market size of more than 1,000 KT during similar time frame. Increasing number of manufacturers and mounting demand to drive metal powder market during the forecast period 2021-2031.
Advancing demand from construction industry to drive demand for metal powder in recent years. Ferrous and non-ferrous metal are available as two metal type for extraction of metal powder. With increasing popularity non-ferrous metal powder is gaining traction since recent past.
Metal powder, are powdered type of various metals, such as aluminum metal powder, iron metal powder and so on. Utilization of metal powder in definitely developing auto industry intends to convey high development for metal powder market. Metal powder market is setting out open doors for key players to infiltrate a high piece of the pie during the gauge time frame. The metal powder market involves tremendous nearby, noticeable and worldwide merchants.
Furthermore, ascending transportation and logistics industry is providing numerous market opportunities for metal powder market. However, high initial investment cost is restricting new player to enter in these market and facilitating established players with number of advantages.
Metal powders which are made from metal after being reduced to fine particle. These metal powder acts as preliminary base material for 3D printing process to produce metallic parts. Increasing popularity of 3D metal printing to further pave path for metal powder market.
Covid-19 has resulted in massively impacting manufacturing and other prominent traditional sectors resulting to flatten the global economy curve. Pandemic has also resulted in disrupting global supply chain and hinder the supply-demand equilibrium of market.
Furthermore, imposition of lockdown has resulted in keeping residents at home. These has resulted in downgrading manufacturing output of manufacturing sector globally. As result of these, demand for metal powder has experienced descending demand during these outbreak. However, reopening of global opening and restoration of supply chain is backing up the graph in last quarter of 2020.
China and U.S. Metal Powder Market Outlook
China with increasing number of mega construction projects at global and region level is seen as targeted market for metal powder in years to come. With global initiative like Belt and Road project demand for metal construction materials, equipment, machinery and metals is experiencing ascending demand with exponential growth rate since recent past.
Aforementioned factors coupled with technological advancement in 3D printing technology is facilitating numerous market opportunities for metal powder. Furthermore, increasing number of metal manufacturers to meet global demand has given boost to metal powder market.
