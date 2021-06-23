Metal Plating ABS Market 2021: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2027 | Toray, INEOS Styrolution, LG Chem

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Metal Plating ABS Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Toray, INEOS Styrolution, LG Chem, Chi Mei, ELIX Polymers (Sinochem), SABIC, Lotte Advanced Materials, Trinseo, Formosa Chemicals, Techno-UMG (JSR), SAX Polymers Industries

By Types:

High Impact Grade

High Rigidity Grade

Other



By Applications:

Automotive

Electronics

Other







Table of Contents:

1 Metal Plating ABS Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metal Plating ABS

1.2 Metal Plating ABS Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Plating ABS Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 High Impact Grade

1.2.3 High Rigidity Grade

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Metal Plating ABS Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal Plating ABS Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Metal Plating ABS Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Metal Plating ABS Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Metal Plating ABS Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Metal Plating ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Metal Plating ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Metal Plating ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Metal Plating ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Metal Plating ABS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Metal Plating ABS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Metal Plating ABS Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Metal Plating ABS Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Metal Plating ABS Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Metal Plating ABS Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Metal Plating ABS Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Metal Plating ABS Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Metal Plating ABS Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Metal Plating ABS Production

3.4.1 North America Metal Plating ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Metal Plating ABS Production

3.5.1 Europe Metal Plating ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Metal Plating ABS Production

3.6.1 China Metal Plating ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Metal Plating ABS Production

3.7.1 Japan Metal Plating ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Metal Plating ABS Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Metal Plating ABS Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Metal Plating ABS Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Metal Plating ABS Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Metal Plating ABS Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Metal Plating ABS Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Metal Plating ABS Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Metal Plating ABS Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Metal Plating ABS Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Metal Plating ABS Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Metal Plating ABS Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Metal Plating ABS Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Metal Plating ABS Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Toray

7.1.1 Toray Metal Plating ABS Corporation Information

7.1.2 Toray Metal Plating ABS Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Toray Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Toray Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 INEOS Styrolution

7.2.1 INEOS Styrolution Metal Plating ABS Corporation Information

7.2.2 INEOS Styrolution Metal Plating ABS Product Portfolio

7.2.3 INEOS Styrolution Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 INEOS Styrolution Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 INEOS Styrolution Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 LG Chem

7.3.1 LG Chem Metal Plating ABS Corporation Information

7.3.2 LG Chem Metal Plating ABS Product Portfolio

7.3.3 LG Chem Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 LG Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 LG Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Chi Mei

7.4.1 Chi Mei Metal Plating ABS Corporation Information

7.4.2 Chi Mei Metal Plating ABS Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Chi Mei Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Chi Mei Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Chi Mei Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem)

7.5.1 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Metal Plating ABS Corporation Information

7.5.2 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Metal Plating ABS Product Portfolio

7.5.3 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 SABIC

7.6.1 SABIC Metal Plating ABS Corporation Information

7.6.2 SABIC Metal Plating ABS Product Portfolio

7.6.3 SABIC Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Lotte Advanced Materials

7.7.1 Lotte Advanced Materials Metal Plating ABS Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lotte Advanced Materials Metal Plating ABS Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Lotte Advanced Materials Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Lotte Advanced Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Lotte Advanced Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Trinseo

7.8.1 Trinseo Metal Plating ABS Corporation Information

7.8.2 Trinseo Metal Plating ABS Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Trinseo Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Trinseo Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Trinseo Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Formosa Chemicals

7.9.1 Formosa Chemicals Metal Plating ABS Corporation Information

7.9.2 Formosa Chemicals Metal Plating ABS Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Formosa Chemicals Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Formosa Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Formosa Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Techno-UMG (JSR)

7.10.1 Techno-UMG (JSR) Metal Plating ABS Corporation Information

7.10.2 Techno-UMG (JSR) Metal Plating ABS Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Techno-UMG (JSR) Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Techno-UMG (JSR) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Techno-UMG (JSR) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 SAX Polymers Industries

7.11.1 SAX Polymers Industries Metal Plating ABS Corporation Information

7.11.2 SAX Polymers Industries Metal Plating ABS Product Portfolio

7.11.3 SAX Polymers Industries Metal Plating ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 SAX Polymers Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 SAX Polymers Industries Recent Developments/Updates

8 Metal Plating ABS Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Metal Plating ABS Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metal Plating ABS

8.4 Metal Plating ABS Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Metal Plating ABS Distributors List

9.3 Metal Plating ABS Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Metal Plating ABS Industry Trends

10.2 Metal Plating ABS Growth Drivers

10.3 Metal Plating ABS Market Challenges

10.4 Metal Plating ABS Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Metal Plating ABS by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Metal Plating ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Metal Plating ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Metal Plating ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Metal Plating ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Metal Plating ABS

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Metal Plating ABS by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Metal Plating ABS by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Metal Plating ABS by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Metal Plating ABS by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Metal Plating ABS by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Metal Plating ABS by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Metal Plating ABS by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Metal Plating ABS by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

