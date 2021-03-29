Metal Packaging Market Emerging Trends, Growth, Investment Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

The Metal Packaging Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The metal packaging market was valued at USD 138.11 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 193.24 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Metal Packaging Market: Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Can-Pack SA, Silgan Holdings Incorporated, Tubex GmbH, Greif Incorporated, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Ardagh Group, DS Containers Inc, CCL Container Inc., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd and others.

– January 2020 – Ball Corporation launched a new impact extruded aluminum bottle line that provides a circular solution to plastic pollution. With various shapes and sizes, this impact extruded aluminum bottle can be customized for numerous beauty, personal care, food, and beverage products. Unlike other substrates in these categories, such as plastic shampoo bottles or jars for cosmetics, Ball’s aluminum bottles are infinitely recyclable, and can be turned into other aluminum products repeatedly.

– March 2020 – Ball Corporation entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Tubex Industria E Comercio de Embalagens Ltda, an aluminum aerosol packaging business with a plant near Sao Paolo, Brazil, along with associated contracts and other related assets for USD 80 million. The Sao Paolo-area plant includes eight extruded aluminum aerosol can lines, which produce personal care packaging for global and local customers located in Brazil.

– Of all the different kinds of metal packages, cans have been the most popular. Ease of use and availability has aided in the adoption of metal cans in several packaging applications over the last century. Additionally, consumer trends, such as a preference for small-size and multi-pack packaging formats, support the volume growth of the global metal cans demand. Increasing demand for mini-cans has been observed, especially in the Asia-Pacific markets, such as India, China, and Japan. Therefore, most of the beverage companies in the region offer mini-cans, which generally contain smaller volumes of products and cost less than the traditional canned products.

– This trend is resulting in more substantial unit consumption. Furthermore, with the increasing environmental concerns, consumers are demanding metal cans due to their low environmental impact. For instance, recycling of steel and tin cans can save up to 74% of the energy used to produce them. According to the data based on the US Census Data and Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS), 102.18 million Americans consumed canned meat in 2019. India, China, and Brazil are the countries where demand for canned food is expected to increase over the forecast period, thereby positively impacting the market’s growth.

– Aggressive marketing strategies of beverage companies toward the usage of metal cans have also had an impact on the global metal packaging market. As canned beverages are being considered trendy among the youth, and ready-to-eat or semi-processed canned foods are considered convenient and economical among several global users, the penetration of canned products is increasing rapidly. In 2019, Jiaduobao, one of the leading Chinese producers of canned herbal tea, launched its drink in sleek cans. This is mainly done to attract customers who care more about their health and are choosing to consume healthy food and beverages.

– Metal cans are also gaining traction in the packaged water category. These cans offer sustainability advantages, and significant producers can be expected to continue to invest in developing technologies for beverage can production, light-weighting techniques, and improvement in can functionality. For instance, in 2019, PepsiCo had plans to sell Aquafina’s purified still water in aluminum cans at US foodservice outlets. Additionally, increasing environmental policies and growing focus on recycling is augmenting the need for aluminum material. The focus of companies on improving the eco-friendly brand image is further expanding the growth of the cans segment of the market studied.

– The North American region accounts for a significant share of the metal packaging industry due to sustenance by the high concentration of consumer goods, manufacturers, and packaged goods manufacturers. Owing to this, the packaging industry in this region is well established. Stringent government regulations and standards are responsible for the increased proliferation of metal packaging products in the region. The massive consumption of canned food in North America is also responsible for the increase in the metal packaging industry’s growth. Canada observes the effects of steel and aluminum tariffs on the craft beer industry.

– For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 214.07 million U.S. citizens consumed canned, jarred, or packaged fruit in 2019. Also, nearly 102.18 million U.S. citizens consumed canned meat in 2019. Moreover, most of the organic food consumed/preferred by the consumers in the United States are meat/poultry, yogurt, and juices. The beverage segment constitutes many new specialty drinks, like energy drinks, being delivered in 8.2-ounce cans. According to the Beer Institute, American brewers fill and sell about 36 billion aluminum cans and bottles per year. These cans constitute 62% of the beer volume made and sold in the United States.

– The United States reported witnessing a surge in demand for processed foods like canned soups and vegetables during the outbreak of COVID-19, affecting the metal packaging across the food industry’s supply chain. Metal container manufacturers were required to speed up production, but the labor remained a challenge. Crown Holdings, announced to increase production in the U.S. across 2020. The pandemic added urgency to the effort. The company initiated 81 open production jobs at its 25 U.S. plants, in place of third production line being set up at a factory in Nichols, New York. Silgan Holdings has over 50 plants across the United States. The company reported an increase in first-quarter earnings in 2020, partly due to a jump in demand for cans.

– Most of the recyclers in the North American region face contamination, where the recyclable products are affected by the leftovers or unrelated wastes. This is a significant issue in Canada than in the United States. According to a prominent recycler in Ontario, Canada Fibers, if Ontario’s average contamination rate reaches 27%, it may cost the recyclers an extra charge of USD 5 million, annually. Furthermore, according to Solid Waste Management for the City of Toronto, a decrease in each percentage point in the contamination of recyclable materials may lower the recycling costs in Toronto by USD 600,000 to USD 1 million, per year.

