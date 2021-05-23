Metal Packaging Coatings Market: What are the Key Growth Factors?

The Growth of Metal Packaging Coatings market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

In terms of value and volume, beverage cans dominated the metal packaging coatings market through the historical period and are projected to retain their supremacy over other products. Beverage cans are set to account for over half of the global demand by 2030. This scenario will prevail in the foreseeable future. Beverage cans segment is poised to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the popularity of multilayer films constructed with substrates and coatings is surging. This is attributed to its usefulness in improving shelf life without losing product aroma. Based on the aforementioned trends, the global metal packaging coatings market shall yield lucrative opportunities for market players.

Metal Packaging Coatings Market Regional Insights: Unquenchable Thirst for Beer enables Europe to emerge as a Dominant Region

Europe, being the largest beer producer, is set to lead the consumption of metal packaging coatings, accounting for over one third of the global consumption by 2030. The projected growth is attributed to increasing demand for canned drinks and foods in countries like Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Following Europe is Latin America, expanding at a growth rate of ~5% over the forecast period. Alone, Brazil’s beverage industry was valued at around US$ 22 Bn in 2019, constituting a majority of the regional growth during the historical period. Adoption of modern machines and high investments in technological advancements by the Brazilian food and beverage industries will fuel the Latin American metal packaging coatings market during the forecast period.

