Metal O-Rings Global Market Study Focus on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers
The Metal O-Rings market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Metal O-Rings companies during the forecast period.
Metal o-rings are round, disc shaped devices used predominantly for sealing applications in a broad array of industries.
Metal O-Rings are typically created from tubing, which usually contains high-temperature alloys (Inconel) or stainless steel.
Prime Competitors
The prominent players in the Metal O-Rings market include:
Parker Hannifin
Eurosealings
Allied Metrics Seals & Fasteners
HTMS Futom
Sealco
Technetics Group
M Barnwell Services
Metal O-Rings End-users:
Petroleum Industry
Chemical Industry
Metallurgical Industry
Others
Type Synopsis:
Internal Pressure Non-vented
External Pressure Vented
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Audience:
-Metal O-Rings manufacturers
-Metal O-Rings traders, distributors, and suppliers
-Metal O-Rings industry associations
-Product managers, Metal O-Rings industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
-Market Research and consulting firms
