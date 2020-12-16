Metal Injection Molding Powders Market Size-Share Analysis and System Production (2020-2027) | Addressing the Potential Impact of COVID-19 by Sandvik AB (Sweden), OptiMIM (U.S.), MIM International (India).

The Global Metal Injection Molding Powders Market Study contains data that has been precisely analyzed in depth on the different models and factors influencing the industrial expansion of the Metal Injection Molding Powders market. Metal injection molding powders, which are also known as powders injection molding, is a technology used in the manufacturing of complex, net-shape and precision components from metal powder. In this process, the most important characteristic is the particle size of powder, which ranges from 16 µm to 38 µm. This particle size is a key component, as it helps in determining surface quality of the end product.

Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Metal Injection Molding Powders market Sandvik AB (Sweden), OptiMIM (U.S.), MIM International (India), CRS Holdings Inc. (U.S.), ARCMIM (U.S.), AmTech International (U.S.), Sintex a/s (Denmark), Sinotech (China), and Alpha Precision Group, LLC (U.S.) among others.

Market Taxonomy :

On the basis of material type, the global metal injection molding powders market is segmented into:

Iron

Nickel

Chromium

Molybdenum

Stainless Steels

Alloys

On the basis of application, the global metal injection molding powders market is segmented into:

Medical Manufacturing

Firearm Components

Aerospace and Defense

Orthodontics

Automotive

Electronics/Electricals

Industrial and Consumer Applications

The global metal injection molding powders market is quite dynamic, owing to the diversity of end-users from various industry verticals. Among all the regions, Asia Pacific region holds dominant position in the global metal injection molding powders market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The expansion of automotive industry in emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan is driving growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, the market is driven by the growth of electronics industry and lower cost of production in the region.

