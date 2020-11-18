Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate

A new research study with title Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Report covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies has been added to Data Bridge Market Research. This Metal Injection Molding (MIM) report includes basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2027. All the parameters of this report can be explored to analyse market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Top Leading Companies Indo-Mim Private Limited, Dynacast International Inc., ARC Group Worldwide, Inc., Phillips-Medisize – a Molex Company, Smith Metal Products, NetShape Technologies, Inc, Dean Group International Ltd., Sintex a/s, Parmatech Corporation, Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG among other.

Metal injection molding (MIM) market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 8.15 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 12.00% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Metal injection molding (MIM) market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the increasing demand for lightweight & smaller automotive parts.

The increasing demand for the healthcare industry, growing technological advancements, rising the demand for small and complex metal injection molded parts are some of the factors expected to drive growth of the metal injection molding (MIM) market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, the rising automotive industry in Asia-Pacific will further create several opportunities that will lead to the growth of the metal injection molding (MIM) market in the above mentioned period.

High price of the metal injection molding process for small production capacities will act as restraints and may hamper the growth of the metal injection molding (MIM) market in the above mentioned period.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

By Product (Carbonyl Method, High-Pressure Gas Atomization, Ultra-High Pressure Water Atomization), Material Type (Stainless Steel, Low Alloy Steel, Soft Magnetic Material, Metal Injection Molding Process and Others), Application (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Consumer, Industrial, Medical & Orthodontics, Firearms & Defense, Others)

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2026? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

