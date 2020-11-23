Metal Forming Market Will Reach at 6.40 Billion by 2027: 2020 Global Growth, Demand, Trends, Share Report| Auburn Gear,LLC., Borgwarner Inc., JTEKT Corporation, AAM Automotives Pvt. Ltd.

Market Insights

The Global Metal Forming Market is expected to reach USD 3.86 billion by 2025 from USD 2.08 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Fagor Arrasate

Magna International

Amco Metal

JET

Tennsmith

The other players in the market are Formtek Moulding Solutions, Samco Machinery, Mestek Machinery, Westway Machinery, Wuhan Huagong, DMG Fabrication & Welding, Schuler India Private Ltd., Bradbury Group, Benteler International AG, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Avic Manufacturing Technology Institute, Heck Industries, VNT Automotive GmbH, Toyota Boshoku Corporation and AES Automotive Company Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Global Metal Forming Market Scope and Segments

By Technique

Rolling

Stretching

Forging

Extrusion

Stamping

Deep Drawing

By Type

Hot

Warm

Cold

By End-Use Application

Automotive

Construction

Industrial Equipment and Machinery

Aerospace Engineering

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

