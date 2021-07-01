Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Competitive Analysis with Forecast Growth

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global metal finishing market is divided into four segments based on type, application, end use, and region. The inorganic metal finishing sub-segment of the type segment, automotive sub-segment of the application segment, and the automobiles sub-segment of the end use segment are at a dominant position in the market.

Segmental Analysis

On the basis of type, the global market is divided into the following:

Inorganic metal finishing

Organic metal finishing

Hybrid metal finishing

Among these, the inorganic metal finishing sub-segment is expected to observe accelerated growth by garnering significant revenue during the forecast period, 2019-2026. This is mainly because of the quality, functionality, sustainability, environment safety, and easy to apply properties of inorganic metal finishing.

On the basis of application, the global market is divided into the following:

Appliances

Automotive

Hardware

Jewelry

Heavy equipment

Others

Among these, the automotive sub-segment is expected to rule the market growth by garnering substantial revenue during the forecast period, 2019-2026. This is mainly because of the growing use of metal finishing chemicals in the exterior and interior parts of automobiles in order to safeguard the metal components from corrosion.

On the basis of end use, the global market is divided into the following:

Automobiles

Aerospace

Electronics

Electrical

Others

Among these, the automobiles sub-segment is foreseen to lead the market by garnering considerable revenue during the forecast period, 2019-2026. This is mainly because of the increasing use of metal finishing chemicals in automobile industry to add a layer of protection on metal parts.

Based on region, the global market is segmented into the following:

Europe UK Germany Spain Italy France Rest of Europe

North America Canada S. Mexico



Asia-Pacific South Korea Japan China Australia India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Argentina Brazil Rest of LAMEA



Among these, the Asia Pacific region market is anticipated to observe accelerated growth and collect significant revenue during the 2019-2026 timeframe. This is mainly because of the growing demand for the metal finishing in the aerospace, automobile, and electronics industry in this region.

Market Overview

As per the Research Dive report, the global metal finishing market is expected to perceive significant growth by collecting significant revenue during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The report offers thorough information regarding the market based on drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, key players, and regions. Some of the key players of the market are L.S Industries, Servi Sure Corp., Plating Equipment ltd., McGean-Rohco, Inc., Metal finishing technologies LLC, Chemetall GmbH, Advanced Chemical Company, Houghton International Inc., Grauer & Weil India Ltd., Coventya International, and others. Also, the study covers a summary of key developments by the market players and COVID-19 impact analysis.

