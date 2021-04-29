Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market Size, Share, Impressive Industry Growth, Report 2025

Preference Shift towards Sustainability to Raise Popularity of Recyclable Metal Cosmetic Packaging Solutions

Consumer care and personal care product providers continue to cash in on the growing opportunities due to the increasing consumption of consumer care products. Changing lifestyles have led to the adoption of new hygiene routines, such as the use of anti-aging products, driving the sales of beauty and personal care packaging, worldwide. The increasing trend for flexibility and affordability has led to the consumption of smaller pack sizes. While cosmetic demand propels, manufacturers are not only focused towards offering effective cosmetics, but are also emphasizing the need to offer convenient product usage and dispensing, driving design innovation.

Emphasis on driving consumer engagement is further likely to support innovation in cosmetic packaging. Moreover, consumer distaste for plastic on account of the environmental hazards followed by its use is shifting attention towards metal cosmetic packaging. Transparency Market Research (TMR) recently published an extensive study on the metal cosmetic packaging market, with a positive perspective of the industry, owing to the aforementioned factors. The study unveils the key elements driving the industry’s growth, while elaborating on the developments witnessed across the metal cosmetic packaging market.

Unwrapping the Success Timeline

Through ancient times, metal packaging has been in seen in the form of gold and silver boxes, along with strong alloys. 1200 A.C. marked the start of the production of tin sheets in Bohemia. Following this, the beginning of the 14th century experienced the commencement of the use of tin containers for food packaging. Over the course of time, metal packaging containers found their application in several end-use sectors, including cosmetic packaging. Around 1966, enactment of the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act (FPLA) gained ground, which required all consumer products in interstate commerce to be informatively and honestly labeled, with the FDA imposing regulations on food, drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices. The use of metal packaging for cosmetics has surged phenomenally over the recent past, as cosmetic product manufacturers recognized the need to reduce the use of plastic in packaging.

Changing consumption patterns and the requirements of cosmetic product manufacturers led to an evolutionary growth in the metal cosmetic packaging market. According to TMR’s study, the metal cosmetic packaging market is expected to witness sales revenue of ~ US$ 4.4 Bn, registering a CAGR of ~4% in 2019. The rising demand from commercial setups and the growing popularity of packaging as a key differentiating factor for cosmetics are expected to fuel the growth of the metal cosmetics market.

Impact of Undercurrents on Metal Cosmetic Packaging Landscape

Decorative Techniques to Boost Appearance

Brand owners are focusing more on improved visuals for metal cosmetic packaging to help clients gain a competitive edge. Many have embraced digital printing that offers opportunities for developing eye-catching colors, and bold and striking visuals. Technological developments in digital printing continue to foster these efforts, bringing key changes across the metal cosmetic packaging landscape.

Sustainability Emerging as a Decisive Factor for Purchase

Most metal cosmetic packaging manufacturers are focusing on providing sustainable and eco-friendly packaging for cosmetics, which has been one of the major factors affecting consumer purchase decisions regarding cosmetics. Recyclable packaging solutions such as metal packaging are therefore gaining immense popularity among cosmetic product manufacturers.

Lightweighting Trend to Spur Innovation

Lightweighting has been a fast-growing trend within the metal cosmetics packaging industry over the past decade. This trend enables packaging manufacturers and cosmetic brand owners to reduce their environmental footprint, thereby improving their sustainability credentials, while also reducing overall costs. By developing more lightweight metal cosmetic packaging, less material is utilized, whilst reducing the energy consumption for distribution and logistic purposes.