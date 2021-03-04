Metal Coil Lamination Market size, development trends, key insightful data manufacturers and competitive analysis 2027

Metal Coil Lamination Market is valued at USD 3422.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 4771.0 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.86% over the forecast period.

Global Metal Coil Lamination Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025- Increasing canned beverages product and growing usage of metal films in packaging and automotive industry is driving the growth of Global Metal Coil Lamination Market.

Get Sample Copy of The Report@https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/961

Scope of Metal Coil Lamination Market Report-

Metal coil lamination is a coating to the metal coil with ether metal or polymer film with the assistance of adhesives to improve aesthetics and impart corrosion resistance. It is used in food & beverages packaging for food products which includes ready to eat snacks, coffee, ice-creams, in boil in bag pouches, as well as in freezer to microwave. It is also used in the automotive industry. The product is used in a variety of automotive interior components which include seat inserts, door panels, headliners, protective window films, overhead systems and reinforced protective films. The lamination of metal generates minimal pollution that supports its adoption. Adoption of metal coil lamination increased rapidly in food packaging, automotive, home appliances like stainless steel range hood, refrigerator stainless door panels, and appliance stainless chassis. Building contractors and architects are using coil laminations in order to design-based requirements for both residential and commercial installations and offer superior resistance to weathering and are available in limitless aesthetic color as well as texture alternatives. Laminated metals maintain the durability while adding a protective, decorative laminate film that prevents oxidation and enhance the service life of the appliances.

Metal Coil Lamination market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, and by regional & country level. Based upon type, metal coil lamination market is classified into metal to polymer film and metal to metal. Based upon application, metal coil lamination market is classified into appliances, metal construction, automotive and food & beverage packaging. Based upon appliances, market is subdivided into refrigerators & freezers, washing machine, dishwasher, range or fume hoods and others. Based upon metal construction, market is subdivided into garage doors, metal roofing, office furniture and others automotive. Based upon automotive, market is subdivided into automotive trim, vehicle light weighting and others.

The regions covered in this metal coil lamination market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of metal coil lamination is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Metal Coil Lamination Companies:

Metal Coil Lamination market report covers prominent players like,

Lienchy Laminated Metal Co., Ltd

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Sika AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Henkel

American Nickeloid Company

Orion Profiles Ltd

Polytech America LLC

Metacolour

Material Sciences Corporation

Berlin Metals

METAL TRADE COMAX

Globus S.r.l.

Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd

ArcelorMittal

Celplast Metallized Products

Others.

Get Methodology Of The Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/961

Metal Coil Lamination Market Dynamics–

Increasing production of canned beverages and food to enhance convenience and portability are expected to drive the demand for metal coil lamination within the forecast period. According to Aluminum Stewardship Initiative, the can industry accounts domestic production of approximately 124 billion foods, beverage and other metal cans annually. Additionally, rising demand for outdoor furniture will also accelerate the metal coil lamination market growth. These laminations are used on the outer surface to impart corrosion resistance for metal furniture. The laminating films require just heat and pressure to bond to the surface that transforms economic materials into functional and decorative products. Moreover, the rising adoption of lightweight structures to improve fuel efficiency is also further support the industry expansion. Can Manufacturers Institute (CMI), in 2018, the beverage can demand grew by over 3.5% as compared to 2017. The cans offer weight advantage over glass and are easy to carry without risk of breakage. However, high raw material rates and quality control may hamper the growth of metal coil lamination market. Moreover, due to technological advancements in food sectors for quality packaging and increasing service sector demand for commercial office spaces can create an opportunity for the metal coil lamination market growth during forecast period.

Metal Coil Lamination Market Regional Analysis–

Asia pacific is the leading region to drive the product demand in metal coil lamination market due to high degree of construction and industrialization activities. Additionally, presence of major appliance manufacturers such as Haier Electronics, Panasonic Corporation LG Electronics, Godrej Group and Samsung Group in this region is also expected to foster the market growth. Increase in the emerging markets and recovery in the industrialized emerging economies including China, India, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia will expand investments in construction and electronics sector in this region.

Europe is second shareholder in metal coil lamination market, will propel the market growth due to favorable regulatory standards for multifunctional as well as smart laminations. Moreover, increasing adoption of additive manufacturing technologies such as laminated object manufacturing will enhance the growth of market in this region during forecast period. North America is also expected to grow with the potential rate in the metal coil lamination market due to increasing restructuring and remodeling activities in this region.

Key Benefits for Metal Coil Lamination Market Report–

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Metal Coil Lamination Market Segmentation:–

By Type: Metal to polymer film, Metal to metal

By Application:

Appliances Refrigerators & Freezers Washing Machine Dishwasher Ovens Range or fume hoods Others

Metal construction Garage doors Metal roofing Office furniture Others

Automotive Automotive trim Vehicle light weighting Others

Food & Beverage Packaging

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Metal Coil Lamination Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Metal Coil Lamination Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Metal Coil Lamination Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Metal Coil Lamination Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Metal Coil Lamination Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Metal Coil Lamination Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/heavy-industry/metal-coil-lamination-market-size