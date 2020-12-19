Metal Cans Market Trends, Growth, Demand, opportunities, Scope & Forecast by 2027 | BWAY Corporation, Crown Equipment Corporation, O Berk Company LLC

To have best level of market insights and knowhow of the most excellent market opportunities into the specific markets, Metal Cans Market research report is an ideal key. It makes available statistics on the current state of the industry and hence works as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. As businesses can attain thorough insights with this report, they can self-assuredly make decisions about their production and marketing strategies.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: BWAY Corporation, Crown Equipment Corporation, O Berk Company LLC, Metal Container Corporation, Ardagh Group S.A., Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad, HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, Kaira Can Company Limited., Allstate Can Corporation, COFCO, BALL CORPORATION, Rexam PLC, Veritiv Corporation., Container Corporation of Canada., Silgan Containers., Independent Can Company., SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc., Berlin Packaging, The Cary Company,, AlliedCans., and Amcor plc among other domestic and global players.

Metal cans market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 6.01 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.96% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Metal cans market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the recyclable nature of the product and growing surge for canned products.

Metal cans are packaging systems generally used for storage and distribution of food and beverages. These cans are made of materials such as tin-free steel, aluminum and tin-coated steel. There is an extensive use of tinplate steel for its low price, physical strength and corrosion resistance. The product is 100% recyclable and also, reduces CO2 content.

Change in lifestyle, disposable income, increasing usage in food and beverages packaging and growth in personal care products are the major factors driving the metal cans market.

Furthermore, advancement in production to improve recyclability rate due to health awareness and increase in demand for lightweight packaging extend profitable opportunities to the market players. On the other hand, rise in replacement potential of polymer based packaging material such as polyethylene; polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and paper are expected to obstruct the market growth in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the fluctuating prices of raw materials which are used in the production of metal cans are projected to challenge the market growth.

Conducts Overall METAL CANS Market Segmentation:

By Material Type (Steel, Aluminum, Tin),

Fabrication Type (Two Piece Metal Can, Three Piece Metal Can),

Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical Industry, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products, Industrial Chemicals)

The countries covered in the metal cans market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe and North America dominates the metal cans market due to the high consumption of food and beverages such as beer and other liquor. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to take over the market because of the increasing consumption of end use industries and flourishing economy.

Key Focus Areas in the Report:

Metal Cans Market Size and Forecast 2020 – 2027

Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Metal Cans Market

Major Developments in the Metal Cans Industry

Market Dynamics Impacting the Metal Cans Industry

Competitive Landscape of Metal Cans Industry

The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Metal Cans Industry

Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Metal Cans Market

Metal Cans Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2020 – 2027

Metal Cans Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2020 – 2027

Metal Cans Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2020 – 2027

Metal Cans Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2020 – 2027

