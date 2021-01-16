Metal Bonding Adhesives Market 2020: Industry Growth with Key Players Analysis| Top Players – BASF SE, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, DowDuPont Inc., H.B. Fuller, 3M Company

An excellent and precise market research report serves as a backbone for the business when it comes to thrive in the competition. Metal Bonding Adhesives Market report offers a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can plan the strategies accordingly. This Global Metal Bonding Adhesives Market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. The report is presented to the clients with full commitment and best possible service is assured depending upon the requirements.

Global Metal Bonding Adhesives Market is expected to registering a substantial CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the increasing applications ranging from design and production to repair maintenance and field services.

Metal bonding adhesives are the high strength joining materials used to attach metal substrates together. It creates smooth bonds between two substrates and are characterized by mechanical and temperature resistivity. Metal bonding adhesives evenly distribute the stress upon the entire surface area in order to reduce stress as single location. This increases the stress bearing capacity of the metal surfaces. Metal bonding adhesives are used in some of the prominent industries which include, automotive & transportation, industrial equipment, and consumer appliances.

• · Increasing preference of high-performance adhesives in various end-use industries, in order to replace conventional fasteners and welding joints drives the market growt

• · Increased focus to reduce weight of automobiles by the automotive industry so as to increase fuel efficiency of vehicles is another factor driving the market growth

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global metal bonding adhesives market are BASF SE, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, DowDuPont Inc., H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, Evonik Industries, Ashland Inc., Arkema Group, Huntsman Corporation, Solvay S.A., DELO Industries Klebstoffe GmbH & Co KGaA, LORD Corporation, Permabond LLC, Parson Adhesives Inc..

• · In March 2019, WEICON has launched a new epoxy resin system which is used particularly for structural adhesive bondings. It will provide high adhesive strength and is used in all kinds of surfaces

• · In November 2018, UPM Raflatac has launched a solvent-free RX adhesive which can be used for durable labelling. It is made up of two high-tack products. It ensures excellent bonding and durability performance

By Resin Type

o Epoxy-based Metal Bonding Adhesives

o Acrylic-based Metal Bonding Adhesives

o Polyurethane-based Metal Bonding Adhesives

o Others

· By Application

o Automotive & Transportation

o Industrial

o Appliances

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

