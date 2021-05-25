Metagenomics Sequencing Market Insight on the Analysis by Essential Factors and Trends In Industry by 2028 With Perkinelmer Inc., Illumina Inc., DNAstar, QIAGEN N.V., Eurofins Scientific, Integragen SA, Novogene Co.

Metagenomics Sequencing Market Insight on the Analysis by Essential Factors and Trends In Industry by 2028 With Perkinelmer Inc., Illumina Inc., DNAstar, QIAGEN N.V., Eurofins Scientific, Integragen SA, Novogene Co.

Metagenomic sequencing is running all nucleic acids in a sample that contain mixed populations of microorganisms. They are used to assign their reference genomes, which helps understand which microbes are present and in what proportions of the sample under study.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The metagenomics sequencing market growth is expected to grow faster due to increasing applications of metagenomics in the drug development, and clinical diagnostics. The growing awareness and knowledge about the benefits of metagenomics is likely to enhance growth opportunities for the market growth during the forecast years.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The metagenomics sequencing market is segmented on the basis of product and service, technology, and application. Based on product and service, the market is divided into instruments, reagents and consumables, and software and service. Based on technology, the market is classified as shotgun metagenomic sequencing, RNA sequencing, whole-genome sequencing and de novo assembly, and metatranscriptomics. And based on drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and others.

Top Leading companies like

Perkinelmer Inc.

Illumina Inc.

DNAstar, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Eurofins Scientific

Integragen SA

Novogene Co., Ltd.

Macrogen, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

BGI Group

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Metagenomics Sequencing industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

