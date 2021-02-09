Metagenomics Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Novogene Co., Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The Metagenomics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Metagenomics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. This is attributing to increasing R&D expenditure, declining expenses of sequencing, and technological advancements. In addition, the growing interest of researchers in the field of metatranscriptomics, metabolomics, and metaproteomic and investment in bioinformatics to promote metagenomics and microbiome profiling is also some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, As DNA sequencing is highly associated with metagenomics so technological advancement in the field of DNA sequencing results in several advantages compared to conventional methods. Some of the advantages are accuracy, reducing the number of presequencing, and attaining authenticity of the sequencing. These advancements in DNA sequencing will create a lucrative opportunity for the metagenomics market. Furthermore, rising concerns related to viral diseases such as virus-induced diarrhea, influenza, hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS, and a growing number of genes identified leading to promote the development of novel metagenome study products and drive the market. However, the high cost of overall metagenomics may hamper the market to a certain extent.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Metagenomics Market: Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Novogene Co., Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Connections, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc and others.

Key Market Trends

Metagenomics in the Environmental is Estimated to Witness a Healthy Growth in Future.

Metagenomics in the environment is estimated to witness healthy growth in the future attributed to advancement in the field of genetic study, high demand among researchers to study microbial ecology, and high adoption in several environmental applications such as crop growth, biofuel production, bioremediation through wastewater treatment and gasoline leaks. Moreover, the growing interest of microbiologists in microbes and the ability of Metagenomics to screen uncultured microbes also promoting the segment growth.

In addition, Metagenomics in human health is also anticipated to show significant growth in the forecasted period due to growing demand among researchers to study the relation between microbes and human diseases. The European Project MetaHIT (metagenomics of human intestinal tract) and the American Human Microbiome Project are some of the research programs working in the field of metagenomics. Moreover, rising investment in the human microbiome and introduction of advanced sequencing technologies leading to drive the metagenomics market.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a significant market share in the global Metagenomics Market due to presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies focusing on the development of metagenomic workflows, growing research and development expenditure, wide adoption of metagenomics diagnostic, an increasing number of next-generation sequencing (NGS) based research and technological advancements. The United States owns the largest share of the Metagenomics market in the North America region Furthermore, the rapid adoption of novel sequencing technologies and rising awareness about Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) based on metagenomic research is also expected to fuel the Metagenomics Market in this region.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

