Metabolomics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Metabolomics is an emerging field of science that performs systematic quantification and classification of metabolites in a biological system by using sophisticated analytical technologies. The analytical techniques used include spectroscopy, chromatography, and multivariate analysis. The global metabolomics market accounted for $1,379 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3,301 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2017 to 2023.

The global metabolomics market is driven by continues technological advancements in medical devices and adoption of metabolomics in precision medicine. Moreover, increased private & government funding for metabolomics R&D activities is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of analytical equipment & maintenance and lack of effective data management for metabolomics profiling are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global metabolomics market is segmented based on product & service, application, indication, and geography. Based on the product & service, it is categorized into metabolomics instruments and metabolomics bioinformatics tools & services. The metabolomics instruments segment is further divided into separation techniques and detection techniques. The separation techniques segment is further classified into high-performance liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, ultra-performance liquid chromatography, and capillary electrophoresis. The detection techniques segment is further categorized into mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, and surface-based mass analysis. The metabolomics bioinformatics tools & services segment is further divided into bioinformatics tools & databases and bioinformatics services. Based on application, the market is categorized into biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics, personalized medicine, and others. Based on indication, it is divided into cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global metabolomics market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product & service assists in understanding the key trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product & Service

Metabolomics Instruments

Separation Techniques

High-performance Liquid Chromatography

Gas Chromatography

Ultra-performance Liquid Chromatography

Capillary Electrophoresis.

Detection Techniques

Mass Spectrometry

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

Surface-based Mass Analysis

Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools & Services

Bioinformatics Tools

Databases and Bioinformatics Services

By Application

Biomarker Discovery

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Testing

Nutrigenomics

Functional Genomics

Personalized Medicine

Others

By Indication

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Sweden

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Taiwan

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Chile

Columbia

Egypt

Iran

Israel

Turkey

Venezuela

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Biocrates Life Sciences AG

Bruker Corporation

Leco Corporation

Metabolon, Inc.

Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The other players operating in the mass spectrometry market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Kore Technologies, Ltd.

Dani Instruments S.P.A.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Evans Analytical Group LLC.