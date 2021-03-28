Metabolomics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
Metabolomics is an emerging field of science that performs systematic quantification and classification of metabolites in a biological system by using sophisticated analytical technologies. The analytical techniques used include spectroscopy, chromatography, and multivariate analysis. The global metabolomics market accounted for $1,379 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3,301 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2017 to 2023.
The global metabolomics market is driven by continues technological advancements in medical devices and adoption of metabolomics in precision medicine. Moreover, increased private & government funding for metabolomics R&D activities is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of analytical equipment & maintenance and lack of effective data management for metabolomics profiling are expected to hamper the market growth.
The global metabolomics market is segmented based on product & service, application, indication, and geography. Based on the product & service, it is categorized into metabolomics instruments and metabolomics bioinformatics tools & services. The metabolomics instruments segment is further divided into separation techniques and detection techniques. The separation techniques segment is further classified into high-performance liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, ultra-performance liquid chromatography, and capillary electrophoresis. The detection techniques segment is further categorized into mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, and surface-based mass analysis. The metabolomics bioinformatics tools & services segment is further divided into bioinformatics tools & databases and bioinformatics services. Based on application, the market is categorized into biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics, personalized medicine, and others. Based on indication, it is divided into cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global metabolomics market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the market based on product & service assists in understanding the key trends in the industry.
Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product & Service
Metabolomics Instruments
Separation Techniques
High-performance Liquid Chromatography
Gas Chromatography
Ultra-performance Liquid Chromatography
Capillary Electrophoresis.
Detection Techniques
Mass Spectrometry
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Surface-based Mass Analysis
Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools & Services
Bioinformatics Tools
Databases and Bioinformatics Services
By Application
Biomarker Discovery
Drug Discovery
Toxicology Testing
Nutrigenomics
Functional Genomics
Personalized Medicine
Others
By Indication
Cancer
Cardiovascular Disorders
Neurological Disorders
Inborn Errors of Metabolism
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Norway
Russia
Sweden
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
New Zealand
Taiwan
Thailand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Chile
Columbia
Egypt
Iran
Israel
Turkey
Venezuela
Rest of LAMEA
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Biocrates Life Sciences AG
Bruker Corporation
Leco Corporation
Metabolon, Inc.
Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Shimadzu Corporation
Waters Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The other players operating in the mass spectrometry market include (companies not profiled in the report):
Kore Technologies, Ltd.
Dani Instruments S.P.A.
Perkinelmer, Inc.
Evans Analytical Group LLC.