Meta-Xylene Market Study Reveal explosive growth potential || LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, Cepsa, Royal Dutch Shell, Perstorp, Merck KGaA

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the report: MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC., LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, Cepsa, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp., Avantor, Inc., BP p.l.c., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell, Perstorp, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry UK Ltd., Petrochemicals Europe, Redox Pty Ltd,Choice Organochem LLP, Opsis AB, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Central Drug House, GS Caltex Corporation, Hir Primak Enterprise. and others.

Summary of the Report

Global meta-xylene market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for adhesives and increasing demand of meta- xylene in construction industry are the factor for the growth of this market.

Brief Overview on Meta-Xylene Market

Meta-xylene or m- xylene is a colorless inflammable liquid which is mainly used for the production of isophthalic acid. They are usually in insoluble in water and have sweet fragrance. They are usually isomer of para-xylene and ortho-xylene. They are widely used in industries such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction and others. Rising demand for isophthalic acid in various industries is fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising consumption of isophthalic acid is driving the market

Increasing demand for paint and coating in construction industry will also propel market

Growing prevalence for adhesives will also drive market

Rising demand of m- xylene from various end- users will also contribute as a factor for the market

Market Restraints:

Increasing health related problems related with m- xylene will restrain market

Harmful and hazardous effects of meta- xylene will also hamper market

Report Parameter Description

The base year 2019

Forecast period 2020–2026

Meta-Xylene Market measure Revenue in USD Million & CAGR for the amount 2020-2026

Market measure Revenue in USD Million & CAGR for the amount 2020-2026 Geographical coverage: Americas, APAC and EMEA

Top to bottom analysis include identification and research of the subsequent features:

Structure of the Meta-Xylene Market

Market Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Key Questions answered within the Report:

What is that the size of the general Meta-Xylene market and its segments?

market and its segments? What are the key segments and sub-segments within the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Meta-Xylene market and the way they’re expected to impact the market?

market and the way they’re expected to impact the market? What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market?

What is that the Meta-Xylene market size at the regional and country-level?

market size at the regional and country-level? Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with regard to companies

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Meta-Xylene market?

market? How does a specific company rank against its competitors with reference to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and market capitalization?

How financially strong are the key players in Meta-Xylene market (revenue and margin of profit, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?

market (revenue and margin of profit, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)? What are the recent trends in Meta-Xylene market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

Table of Contents Covered within the Meta-Xylene Market Report are:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 marketing research by Type

1.2.1 Global Meta-Xylene Market Size rate of growth by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Meta-Xylene Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Meta-Xylene Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Meta-Xylene Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Meta-Xylene Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Meta-Xylene Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Meta-Xylene Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Meta-Xylene Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Meta-Xylene Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Meta-Xylene Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Meta-Xylene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Meta-Xylene Revenue

3.4 Global Meta-Xylene Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Meta-Xylene Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Meta-Xylene Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Meta-Xylene Area Served

3.6 Key Players Meta-Xylene Product Solution and repair

3.7 Date of Enter into Meta-Xylene Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Meta-Xylene Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Meta-Xylene Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Meta-Xylene Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Meta-Xylene Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Meta-Xylene Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Meta-Xylene Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

………………………………………………………………………………………………………

10.12.1 Company Details

10.12.2 Business Overview

10.12.3 Meta-Xylene Introduction

10.12.4 Revenue in Meta-Xylene Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Recent Development

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

