Meta updates its guidelines, Says Won’t Allow Calls to Assassinate the Russian President Putin

In an internal company post seen by Reuters, Meta Platforms said on Sunday that it is even more narrowing its content moderation policy for Ukraine in order to stop people from calling for the death of a head of state, which is against the law in Ukraine.

It came after Reuters reported last week that Meta was allowing some posts on Facebook and Instagram that called for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to be shown for a short period of time.

People can now speak out against Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Meta said on Friday. A temporary change in Meta’s content policy, only for Ukraine, was needed to let people do this. A criminal case was filed against the social media company in Russia on the same day that it was filed in Russia.

Meta defends the policy on calls for violence that made Russia angry.

In a post on the company’s internal platform on Sunday, Meta global affairs President Nick Clegg said, “We are now narrowing the focus to make it clear in the guidance that it is never to be interpreted as condoning violence against Russians in general.” This is what he meant.

Because we don’t want to leave any doubt about our position, we’re going to make it even clearer that we don’t allow calls for the death of a leader to be made on our sites “Clegg said that. Meta didn’t answer right away when we asked for a comment outside of normal business hours.

“People who are afraid of Russia don’t want Meta to help them with that. There is no place on our platform for calls for genocide, ethnic cleansing, discrimination, harassment, or violence against Russians. We also have no tolerance for any kind of discrimination, harassment, or violence “He said that.

Clegg said that Meta plans to show the independent oversight board how it changed the guidance it gives to content moderators. The board was set up to help the platform answer some of the most difficult questions about freedom of expression.

Russia’s communications regulator has put limits on Meta’s Instagram, starting on Monday. Meta used to block access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik on its platforms in the European Union. Now, however, Meta has lifted the restrictions.

