Meta Platforms Shares Jump on Q4 Results

Key Takeaways Meta Platforms (META), dad or mum firm of Fb, reported fourth quarter 2022 monetary outcomes after the markets closed on Feb. 1, 2023.

The social media big’s income got here in forward of expectations, whereas EPS fell in need of analysts’ forecasts.

Meta shares soared following the discharge, which additionally highlighted file consumer numbers and introduced a $40 billion inventory buyback.

Meta reported fourth quarter gross sales that fell 4.5% to $32.17 billion, beating analysts' forecasts. Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 got here in in need of estimates.

Meta reported fourth quarter gross sales that fell 4.5% to $32.17 billion, beating analysts’ forecasts. Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 got here in in need of estimates.

The corporate stated that Fb had a median of two billion day by day lively customers (DAU) for the primary time ever, a rise of 4% from the 12 months earlier than. Month-to-month lively customers (MAU) rose 2% to a median of two.96 billion.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg defined that the progress of Meta’s synthetic intelligence (AI) discovery engine and its Reels video content material format had been main drivers of its engagement progress. He added that the corporate’s 2023 administration theme is the “Yr of Effectivity” with a give attention to turning into a stronger and extra nimble group.

CFO Susan Li stated Meta expects present quarter income to be within the vary of $26 billion to $28.5 billion. Analysts had been searching for slightly greater than $27 billion.

Restructuring Cost

Meta famous that it took a $4.2 billion cost within the quarter to pay for a restructuring that included shedding 11,000 employees. Li added that, for the total 12 months, the corporate’s restructuring costs, whole bills, and capital expenditures will all be lower than beforehand anticipated.

Shares of Meta Platforms jumped 18% in after-hours buying and selling.