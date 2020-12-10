Messaging Security Market Report: Price Trends, Top Companies, Investment, Growth, Innovation and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Messaging Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global messaging security market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Messaging security refers to software that protects messaging infrastructure by focusing on ensuring confidentiality, integrity and authentication of data. It includes antivirus, administrator-defined block/allows lists, internet protocol (IP) reputation-based anti-spam, email intrusion prevention, and zero-hour malware detection systems. The messaging security software assists various operators in taking necessary steps for developing a secure network, restricting unwanted messages and protecting the devices against multiple threats.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/messaging-security-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The increasing instances of cyberattacks across the globe represent the primary factor driving the global messaging security market. Owing to this, organizations are operating through multi-cloud environments and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based platforms to manage sensitive data of users. This has led to the increasing usage of messaging security services as they provide multi-layered protection from email phishing, ransomware attacks and business email compromise scams. Furthermore, the rising adoption of mobile devices has escalated the demand for messaging security software as it helps in offering safe and secure network messaging solutions. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the next few years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Messaging Security Market 2020-2025: Segmentation and Analysis of Top Keyplayers

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key players include

Barracuda Networks Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)

Cisco Systems Inc.

F-Secure Oyj

McAfee LLC (TPG Capital and Intel Corporation)

Microsoft Corporation

Mimecast Services Limited

Proofpoint Inc.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd

Trend Micro Incorporated

Trustwave Holdings Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.)

The report has segmented on the basis of component, communication type of coating, application, deployment type, vertical and region

Breakup by Component:

Solution Content Filtering Web Filtering Email Encryption Data Loss Prevention Information Protection and Control Anti-Spam/ Anti-Malware

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Breakup by Communication Type:

Instant Messaging

Email Messaging

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Government and Defense

IT and Telecommunication

Real Estate

Healthcare

Others

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/messaging-security-market

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group