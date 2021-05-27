Mesoporous Silica Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Mesoporous Silica Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global mesoporous silica market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Mesoporous silica refers to silica nanoparticles comprised of honeycomb-like structures with large empty channels, or mesopores, to trap bioactive molecules. It is usually available in anhydrous, amorphous, surface hydrates, tridymite, crystalline, quartz and cristobalite variants in discs, rods and powdered forms. Mesoporous silica exhibits high colloidal stability and biocompatibility, which helps in efficient drug loading and delivery. Owing to these factors, it finds extensive applications across industries for wastewater treatment, indoor air cleaning, bio-catalysis, drug delivery, bioanalytical sample preparation, carbon dioxide capture and pervaporation membrane improvement.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mesoporous-silica-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry across the world is primarily impelling the demand for mesoporous silica. It is widely used in the R&D activities conducted for cancer treatments. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of mesoporous silica as a catalyst to produce several industrial chemicals and construction materials is providing a thrust to the global market. Besides this, various innovations, such as the development of mesoporous silica particles (MSP) from silica fume and alginate for sustainable pollutant reduction, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Mesoporous silica adsorbs and removes the environmental and aqueous pollutants due to its large pore size, surface area and pore volume. Various other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with continuous improvements in the healthcare infrastructures, are anticipated to further propel the market in the coming years.

Breakup by Product:

MCM Series

SBA Series

Others

Breakup by Application:

Catalysis

Drug Delivery

Environmental Protection

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ACS Material LLC

AGC Chemicals Americas Inc. (AGC INC.)

American Elements

Glantreo Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

MKnano, nanoComposix

Taiyo International and W. R. Grace & Co.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mesoporous-silica-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Browse Related Reports

Agricultural Tires Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-tires-market

Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biopharmaceutical-third-party-logistics-market

E-Liquid Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-liquid-market

Sodium Sulfur Battery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sodium-sulfur-battery-market

Stout Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stout-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No (D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800