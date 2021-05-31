Mesifurane Market Overview, Driving Factors, Key Players and Growth Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Mesifurane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global mesifurane market exhibited steady growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during (2021-2026).

Mesifurane refers to a naturally occurring compound obtained from fruits, such as strawberries, arctic berries and mangoes. It acts as a flavoring agent in personal care and cosmetic products. Mesifurane is also rich in antioxidants, flavonoids, phenolic acid, tannins, lignans and stilbenes and exhibits anti-inflammatory properties. It has an alluring fragrance and helps in maintaining blood sugar and insulin levels. Owing to these factors, mesifurane is extensively utilized across various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, animal feed, etc.

Market Trends:

The expanding pharmaceutical industry across the globe is primarily driving the growth of the market. Mesifurane is widely used as a sweet and caramel-based flavoring agent to enhance the taste and fragrance of bitter medicines and pharmaceutical products. Furthermore, with the shifting consumer preferences towards high-quality processed and packaged foods, there is an escalating demand for nutrient-rich, fruit-flavored products which are catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, mesifurane is also added to animal feed to improve the quality of the meat and dairy produce, thereby positively influencing the product demand. Various other factors including, the rising utilization of organic additives in personal care and cosmetic products, increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, and extensive R&D activities, are anticipated to further drive the global market for mesifurane in the coming years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Global Mesifurane Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Natural Advantage LLC

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Penta Manufacturing Company (Penta International Corporation)

Qingdao Free Trade Zone United International Co. Ltd.

Shandong Yaroma Perfumery Co. Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Merck KGaA)

Tengzhou Ruiyuan Flavor Co. Ltd.

The Good Scents Company

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Vesino Industrial Co. Ltd.

VladaChem GmbH.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Type:

Natural

Synthetic

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

