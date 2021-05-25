MES Software Market Applications and Regional Insights during the Forecasted Period 2020-2030

Manufacturing execution system also known as MES is a computerized control system that is used for managing, tracking and monitoring the work-in-progress or process on a factory floor documenting the raw material transformation to finished goods. Information provided by MES helps the decision makers to understand conditions on the plant floor for optimizing production output. It tracks all the real time manufacturing information that includes receiving minute data from robots, machine, support services and employees controlling multiple elements of the production process. MES combines multiple functional areas such as management of product life cycle, scheduling of resources, order execution and dispatch, analysis of production along with monitoring of overall equipment effectiveness. Although these systems are primarily used for operating as standalone systems, they are also increasingly being integrated with enterprise resource planning software suites to improve production and reduce total cycle time to produce an order. This integration allows factory managers to ensure timely delivery of quality products in a cost-effective manner. These are especially important for the regulated industries where documentation and proof related to processes, events or actions may be required. The global market for MES software market has been segmented into deployment type, offering, end use industry and geography among others. Based on deployment type, this market has been segmented into on-premises, on-demand and hybrid. This market has been further segmented on the basis of offering that includes software and services. Different end use industries are also considered under the scope of this report comprising of food & beverages, pharmaceutical and life sciences, oil & gas, chemical, energy & power, pulp & paper, automotive, aerospace & defense and water & waste water management among others.

The global manufacturing execution system software market based on geography has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Reducing scrap and waste time, increasing uptime along with lowered inventory costs making the process more cost effective has been some of the primary reasons that has positively driven the market demand for global MES market. With MES, costs are recorded in real-time from the production floor. Management teams use this data for evaluation of unprofitable business models as well as pricing new work enabling companies to increase productivity across its production facilities. Storage of inventory surplus by companies costs a huge amount of money besides the extra cost incurred through transportation, storing and monitoring of finished goods. MES improves the efficiency of the facility by accurately recording production, usage and personnel time by maintaining precision further saving huge costs for the money. All these have acted as important drivers for this market boosting the overall demand. Along with this, there are also certain restraints associated with the implementation of this MES software. One such factor being the business transformational change associated with implementation of MES in an organization. Discrepancies regarding participation of all stakeholders within the company also acts as another major restraint for this market. Although there are different drivers and restraints still new opportunities in the cloud based MES is likely to grow in the next few years.

North America followed by Europe has been some major regions contributing to the growth of this market geographically. Cost effectiveness along with tracking of real time data especially in the process industries such as waste water management has been some of the major factors contributing to the growth of this market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest among all other regions with China, India and Japan being some of the major countries. Automation, saving inventory time along with timely delivery of products to manage costs has been a few key factors to promote growth in Asia Pacific region.

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (The U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Werum It Solutions GmbH (Germany), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Dassault Systèmes (France) and General Electric Company (U.S.) are a few key companies that are present in the market and contributed to the overall growth globally.

