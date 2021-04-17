Merz wins game against Sensburg in Sauerland | Free press

In a vote on the candidate for the federal elections in the Hochsauerland district, Friedrich Merz won the upper hand against Patrick Sensburg. In his speech, Merz criticized the state of his party.

Arnsberg (AP) – Former Union leader, Friedrich Merz, was elected by the CDU in the Hochsauerlandkreis in a combat vote as a candidate for the federal elections.

An open-air meeting at a football stadium in Arnsberg, Sauerland, determined that the 65-year-old would be the CDU’s direct candidate in constituency 147. The current CDU member of parliament Patrick Sensburg was left behind. Merz received 327 votes, Sensburg 126 votes.

The two had previously campaigned for the delegates’ approval in speeches lasting more than 20 minutes each. While Sensburg mainly referred to his work for the constituency of the past twelve years, Merz criticized the state of his party. He promised the delegates that he would not get a “comfortable and well-adjusted Member of Parliament”.

The Hochsauerlandkreis with its approximately 260,000 inhabitants is a CDU stronghold. Sensburg has been in the House of Representatives there for twelve years. In 2009 he succeeded Friedrich Merz, who had stopped running after four terms (1994-2009).

