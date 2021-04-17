Merz takes a major hurdle on the way to the Bundestag | Free press

Arnsberg (dpa) – The CDU has laid the groundwork for the return of former Union party leader, Friedrich Merz, as a member of the Bundestag.

The district association of the Hochsauerlandkreis chose the 65-year-old in a fighting vote as the direct candidate for the constituency, which is considered a CDU stronghold. The current CDU MP Patrick Sensburg (49) was left behind. Merz received more than 71 percent of the 458 valid votes. Almost 28 percent of the deputies voted for the current MP Patrick Sensburg. Five deputies abstained. For the “meeting”, the delegates met corona in the stands of a football stadium in Arnsberg, Sauerland. The Bundestag will be re-elected at the end of September.

In his speech, Merz criticized the state of his party. “The CDU has lost its compass, our voters no longer know what we actually stand for,” he said. He called for this: “We must regain the courage to pursue completely ordinary bourgeois politics instead of pursuing breathlessly the fleeting spirit of the times. We are neither the better Greens nor the less radical AfD. “Anyone who denies the Holocaust or considers this horrible time in our country as” the fly shit of history “has” nothing in common with him, but nothing at all. “

Merz criticized the shortages in digitization and infrastructure and criticized the bureaucracy: “We are regulating and killing ourselves in this country, while the weight of the global economy around us continues to shift to America and Asia.” All in all, it must be said that Germany is still a well-functioning country. “We have achieved significant prosperity, we are doing something for the environment, even if it is not enough.” But they are not really well positioned for the great challenges of the 21st century.

Merz promised the delegates that he would not be a comfortable and conformist MP who would verbally explain “why there was no alternative to this or that”. In a democracy nothing and no one is without an alternative. Merz indicated in clauses that he might also be available for a ministerial office: “And even if I – which I do not know and which is certainly not the reason for my application here for the Bundestag mandate in the Hochsauerland district – a task in a later government – which we must first ask – then I am and will remain the constituency here in the Hochsauerlandkreis. “

He is so free and so independent that he can also say uncomfortable things and demand something from anyone “if it really serves us all and our future”. “Above all, we must not allow the talented and committed young generation we see today to become the worst victims of discouraged, discouraged policies focused only on the here and now.” Overall, it’s a matter of making sure that “the CDU remains the center’s great people’s party, which it always was in its best times.”

Merz ‘opponent, Bundestag member Patrick Sensburg (49), had earlier in his speech emphasized his plea for the Hochsauerlandkreis and referred to numerous projects. As a member of the Bundestag, he wanted to “work on the generational change in the post-Merkel era,” he said.

Sensburg was a good loser after the lost vote: “Of course I would have liked a different result, no doubt about it, but that is democracy. Now you have to see that Friedrich Merz really has the support with us in the district party, that he gets a good election result and can also perform strongly in Berlin. “It is open how the political career of the professor of administrative law will continue. Sensburg himself spoke about the fact that he” could have a political future “.

The vote on Saturday was eagerly awaited. Sensburg’s candidacy was not experienced as hopeless in advance. Sensburg has been a member of the Hochsauerlandkreis for twelve years, which is home to approximately 260,000 people. In 2009 he succeeded Friedrich Merz, who had stopped running after four terms (1994-2009). At the end of February, Merz surprisingly announced that he wanted to run again.

The head of the Junge Union, Tilman Kuban, was delighted with the result. “In the Junge Union there are many supporters in the Sauerland and all over Germany. For us, this nomination is a stimulus and motivation for the election campaign, ”Kuban told the editorial network in Germany. Merz will assist the CDU / CSU faction with its economic policy competence. Last year, the Junge Union spoke out for Merz in the CDU federal presidency match between Merz, Armin Laschet and Norbert Röttgen.

Friedrich Merz had already wanted to become CDU president twice and was only narrowly defeated in both cases: at the end of 2018 he lost to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and last January to North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Armin Laschet. The lawyer and economic expert was head of the CDU / CSU faction from 2000 to 2002.