Merz criticizes European Union and federal government policies | free press

Berlin (AP) – CDU politician Friedrich Merz is calling for a reorientation of his party’s European policy.

In an interview with the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”, Merz accused the Union-led federal government of a number of mistakes, including the decision on the EU’s corona aid and the central procurement of corona vaccine by Brussels.

“In retrospect, it was a mistake to leave the purchase of corona vaccines entirely to the EU commission,” he said. Merz sees the Corona relief fund as a stepping stone to a ‘debt union’. “This fund opens up the prospect that in normal times the EU will also take on its own debts,” he warned. “I see this as a real danger.”

In general, Merz sees “a dynamic in Brussels to draw more and more power to the EU”. Most member states did not want a “centralized Europe”, he said. Therefore, the judgment of the Federal Constitutional Court, in which it objected to the purchase of bonds by the European Central Bank and thereby defied the European Court of Justice, is correct.

The European Commission has therefore launched proceedings against Germany for violation of EU law. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) was “obviously urged to do so by the hardliners in the Commission,” said the former Union group leader.

At the same time, Merz criticized the failure of recent years to include the “refusal” to do more with “pro-European” French President Emmanuel Macron. He also called for the courage to come to greater agreement where necessary. “We need to talk about the possibility of strengthening the EU’s foreign policy through majority decisions.”

Merz sees another mistake by Germany in building the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline without European consensus. The pipeline is intended to transport natural gas from Russia directly to Germany via Ukraine. Demand now divides the EU, Merz said. He never saw it as just an economic project: “In the energy sector, everything is also political.”

There were immediate objections from the SPD faction. After tax and climate policy, European policy is now the next area where the Union lacks a clear and credible orientation, said Group Vice-President Achim Post. «With his statements, Friedrich Merz questions the fundamental decisions of European policy of recent years. That’s no small matter when you consider his formative role in the CDU’s election campaign.”

For example, Germany, as an export-oriented country, has a fundamental interest in Europe getting back to work with the reconstruction fund as soon as possible, according to Post. “If Armin Laschet takes his Europe-friendly rhetoric seriously, then he should not accept Friedrich Merz’s backward course without comment.”