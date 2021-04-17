Merz asks for quick clarification on K-question | Free press

“Agree, Markus Söder and Armin Laschet”: Friedrich Merz calls for a decision on the K question. In a speech in Arnsberg, the politician does not leave his party with good hair.

Arnsberg (dpa) – In the dispute over the candidacy for chancellor at the CDU, former union leader Friedrich Merz called on the two applicants for a quick clarification.

“Come to an agreement, Markus Söder and Armin Laschet. This country needs perspective. This country needs leadership. And the CDU and the CSU are needed as the leading political force in this country, ”the 65-year-old in Arnsberg told delegates in his application speech for the direct candidacy of the CDU in the Hochsauerland district.

In his speech, Merz criticized the state of his party. “The CDU has lost its compass, our voters no longer know what we actually stand for,” he said. He called for this: “We must regain the courage to pursue completely ordinary bourgeois politics instead of pursuing breathlessly the fleeting spirit of the times. We are neither the better Greens nor the less radical AfD. “Anyone who denies the Holocaust or considers this horrible time in our country as” the fly shit of history “has” nothing in common with him, but nothing at all. “

Merz ‘opponent, Bundestag member Patrick Sensburg (49), had earlier in his speech emphasized his plea for the Hochsauerlandkreis and referred to numerous projects. As a member of the Bundestag, he wanted to “work on the generational change of the post-war era,” he said.

The Hochsauerlandkreis with its approximately 260,000 inhabitants is a CDU stronghold. Sensburg has been in the House of Representatives there for twelve years. In 2009 he succeeded Friedrich Merz, who had stopped running after four terms (1994-2009). At the end of February, Merz surprisingly announced that he wanted to run again. The decision on Saturday was made by about 460 CDU deputies from the Hochsauerland district.

