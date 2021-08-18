Merkel’s visit to Putin: burden of the Navalny case | free press

Berlin (AP) – Before Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) visited Russian President Vladimir Putin, the German government renewed its criticism of Moscow’s actions against imprisoned Kremlin opponent Alexej Navalny.

“This still unresolved case is a heavy burden on relations with Russia,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in Berlin on Wednesday. Seibert was reluctant to find a definitive solution to the dispute over the Baltic gas pipeline during the chancellor’s trips to Moscow next Friday and Sunday to the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Merkel meets Putin at Navalny on the anniversary of the poison attack. German claims related to the case are still unresolved, criticized Seibert. Navalny was wrongfully imprisoned in a penal camp and new charges were brought against him. These are all stressful points in the German-Russian relationship.

Navalny is in jail for about eight months

Navalny, who nearly died from the neurotoxin Novitschok, has been incarcerated for more than eight months. After the attack, he received medical treatment in Berlin. The 45-year-old has so far failed to launch an investigation in Russia after the August 20, 2020 assassination attempt in the Siberian city of Tomsk. The authorities there see no crime. The opposition member holds a killer brigade of the Russian domestic secret service FSB on Putin’s orders for the perpetrators.

Seibert said Merkel’s talks with Putin will address key international issues, such as the situation in Afghanistan and the conflict in eastern Ukraine, “to resolve what Russia could do much more than it does”. The situation in Belarus, where a dictator acts in the worst possible way against his own people and over which the Russian leadership can exert influence, will also be a problem. Merkel was last in Moscow in January 2020.

Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko announced in late May that Minsk will no longer prevent migrants from continuing to travel to the EU – in response to tightened Western sanctions against the ex-Soviet republic, which was isolated from the West. Since then, Lithuania in particular has been struggling with an increased influx of migrants from the Middle East across the border with Belarus.

Ukraine’s role in Nord Stream 2

Regarding the Nord Stream 2 dispute, Seibert stressed: “For us, it is crucial that Ukraine is and should remain a transit country for Russian gas, including Nord Stream 2.” The federal government takes Ukraine’s concerns very seriously and will continue to advocate for gas transit in the future. With regard to Russia, the position is taken that the gas contract, which expires in 2024, should be extended.

When asked, Seibert said in view of Merkel’s meetings with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj: “I do not expect an end to the concerns or concerns that Ukraine, for example, associates with the Nord Stream 2 issue and has repeatedly expressed.” The Ukrainian leadership also knows the German position. She knows how the federal government made a decisive contribution to the transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Germany had promised Ukraine compensation for the expected loss of income of the ex-Soviet republic as a result of the cessation of the transit of Russian natural gas.

In Kiev, as before in Moscow, Merkel will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Seibert announced. In Kiev, she also commemorates the dead of the pro-European revolution in 2014 in Independence Square (Maidan). The chancellor receives the “Order of Liberty” from Selenskyj. There will also be a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal.