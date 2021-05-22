Merkel warns protesters not to cross borders | Free press

Anti-Semitism, agitation, calls for violence: recordings and statements of demonstrations in recent days have sparked outrage among all parties. The Chancellor is now calling for tangible consequences for the perpetrators.

Berlin (dpa) – In view of anti-Semitic incidents during demonstrations against Israel’s Palestinian policies, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has warned against crossing borders.

“The Basic Law guarantees the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. But it leaves no room for attacks on people of other faiths, no room for violence, racism and agitation, ”she said in her weekly video message on Saturday. “Anyone who brings hatred to the Jews, who hates the people, falls outside our basic law. Such acts must be punished consistently and have noticeable consequences for the perpetrators. “

Merkel made a statement on the day of the Basic Law on Sunday. Two more demonstrations about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are scheduled in Berlin on Saturday, including the larger one in the evening with an expected 2,000 participants. An equally large third demonstration scheduled for noon was banned on Friday.

The Chancellor spoke of “excruciating anti-Semitic comments on some of the demonstrations in recent days”. She added: “But I am also glad that so many people are against such tendencies as to stand up for the values ​​of our Basic Law and the protection of human dignity. It is such fellow citizens who fill the words of the Basic Law with life, and I am grateful to them for that. “

