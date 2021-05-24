Merkel warns of the next pandemic | Free press

How to prevent a future pandemic is an important question for WHO. That’s what the annual meeting is all about, but many countries have more pressing problems.

Geneva (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has warned of new pandemics and called on the world to better prepare for them.

“This pandemic has not yet been overcome; and it will not be the last, ”Merkel said in a video message played on Monday at the start of the annual virtual meeting of the 194 member states of the World Health Organization (WHO). “After the pandemic is before the pandemic,” Merkel said. “We must be as well prepared as possible for the next one.” Since the pandemic began, Germany has become the WHO’s top contributor, ahead of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

At least 115,000 healthcare providers worldwide have died

The corona pandemic dominates the conference, which will run until June 1. According to estimates by the organization, at least 115,000 nurses worldwide have already died after being infected with the corona virus. The fact that young, healthy people are being vaccinated in rich countries, while nurses and particularly vulnerable people are still waiting in many other countries has been sharply criticized.

The Chancellor campaigned for an international pandemic treaty that should bring countries to better cooperation. The hope is that this will allow earlier warnings and faster action to nip another global pandemic in the bud. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) told the German news agency: “States must commit to cooperation and implementation of jointly adopted regulations. The pursuit is difficult. Some countries do not want to make new commitments.

Uneven distribution of vaccines

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, like other speakers, denounced the unequal distribution of vaccines. Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne complained that his country had to pay differently for vaccines than others.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sharply criticized rich countries for buying up most of the available doses of corona vaccine. 75 percent of vaccination doses are in just ten countries. In other countries, millions of health workers would have to wait for the important vaccination. He appealed to these countries to distribute vaccination doses. He called on the world to ensure that at least 10 percent of the world’s population can be vaccinated by September and 30 percent by the end of the year.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99