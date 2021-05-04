Merkel wants the climate protection law to be tightened quickly | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – As a result of the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling on climate protection, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is pushing to tighten the relevant law as soon as possible.

You will not put the matter on the backburner, she said during an online meeting of the Union’s parliamentary group in the Bundestag, according to information from the German news agency of participants. This should be discussed in the cabinet in the coming week. After that, the tightening must be quickly brought to the Bundestag, so that the pins can still be struck in this electoral term.

At the same time, according to information from participants, Merkel underlined that they would try to take a common position within the black-and-red federal government. The Chancellor would say that responding to Karlsruhe during this parliamentary term is “a good thing for us”. She is very pleased that the CDU and CSU responded very quickly to the Karlsruhe judgment. Climate protection is in the sense of intergenerational equality. It was unclear on Tuesday whether a meeting of the coalition committee would be necessary to reach an agreement between the black-red coalition.

Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) emphasized, according to participants at the meeting, that it is good that the current government is still acting.

Last week, the judges in Karlsruhe required the legislator to further fine-tune the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for the period after 2030 by the end of next year. This concerns the Climate Protection Act, which so far prescribes annual emissions for the years up to 2030 for, among others, the energy sector, industry, transport and agriculture.

As a result of the ruling, the CDU / CSU fraction wants to increase the CO2 price much faster than previously planned. At the same time, citizens and businesses must be relieved of the burden of electricity prices by abolishing the EEG-surcharge. “In this combination it makes sense: CO2 price up, electricity price down,” said Vice Group Chairman Andreas Jung (CDU) in Berlin on Tuesday. Alexander Dobrindt, CSU’s regional group leader, called for the planned increase steps for 2022 and 2023 to be skipped to EUR 30 and EUR 35 per tonne of CO2. Instead, a jump should be made next year to a CO2 price of 45 euros, which is actually not planned for 2024.

According to DPA information, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz was critical of the SPD faction meeting. The discussion about the CO2 price completely ignores the social dimension. For example, it is unfair to pass on the increasing costs unilaterally to tenants via a higher CO2 price. The leader of the SPD group, Rolf Mützenich, also warned against contributing to an even greater social imbalance in Germany by raising the CO2 price. Scholz argued for a much stronger expansion of renewable energy sources. Much more electricity will be needed in 2030 than is currently the case – this must be taken into account in the expansion path.

Dobrindt explained that his move meant that emissions trading would not start in 2027, in line with the market, but already in 2025. The goal was not to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, but as early as 2045. Intermediate goals for 2035 and 2040 are discussed. With the savings targets by 2030, they want to move away from the planned 55 percent lower CO2 emissions and aim for 65 percent. He also proposes to end new registrations of combustion engine cars from 2035.

Since the beginning of this year, CO2 emissions from fossil fuels have come at a price. It started with a price of 25 euros per ton of CO2, which, according to the Ministry of Environment, corresponds to less than 10 cents per liter of fuel or heating oil. According to the current legal situation, this tax for climate-damaging emissions will increase to 55 euros per ton of CO2 in 2025.

After last week’s decision in Karlsruhe, immediate action must be taken, Dobrindt also demanded. The topic could not be postponed to another election period, even if the court ruling allowed a time span until the end of 2022. His CDU colleague Jung emphasized: “Cosmetic fixes are not enough, we really need a big hit, which we must and can get off the ground in a short time. “

Jung called Dobrindt’s approach “very interesting”. This will now be calculated. “That is not the only possibility, there are also other ways.” It is also important: “No euro may remain with the state from the extra income. This is not a program to reorganize the federal budget or to fund spending requests. “The extra burden must be returned to citizens and businesses by lowering electricity prices.