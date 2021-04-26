Merkel: Vaccination prioritization ends June at the latest | Free press

The previous priority for corona vaccinations will be set in a few weeks. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the states agree on this.

Berlin (dpa) – According to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), the earlier prioritization of vaccinations against the coronavirus should fall by June at the latest.

“That does not mean that everyone can be vaccinated immediately. But then anyone can try to get a vaccination appointment, and they will then be given according to the provision, ”Merkel said in Berlin on Monday after talks with the prime minister.

In many states, priority groups I and II have already been vaccinated, Merkel said after the prime minister’s conference (MPK). Group III is open. It is generally believed that this group will receive the first vaccination in May, “so that then, depending on how many doses of vaccine we get, we can from June – but I say again, no later than – we can cancel the prioritization”.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) described the Bund-Länder round as an “MPK of hope” and predicted, “We will conquer Corona. And we will take huge steps forward in the coming months.”

Merkel shared this review, but stressed that there are still many issues at this point. The danger of overloading the health system has not yet been eliminated. “That’s why weeks of effort are still needed.” Merkel continued: “And when we talk about hope, I definitely underline it, it was an MPK of hope, let’s not forget the present, it’s still very serious. And the faster we get through this serious phase, the faster the hope spreads. “

Merkel did not want to make a specific statement about whether or how vacation will be possible this summer. This depends on the level of the base incidence. In the summer of last year, the seven-day incidence was between 2 and 5. “I’m not saying it should go that far again, because vaccination is helping us now. But if we can think about opening hotels again, I can’t say that today. That depends on the course of what we are doing at the moment. “

