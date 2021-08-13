Merkel travels to Moscow for talks with Putin | free press

The relationship between Germany and Russia is tense – for several reasons. It has since been announced that Chancellor Merkel will travel to Russia next week.

Berlin / Moscow (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will travel to Moscow next Friday. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert announced this on Friday in Berlin.

The Kremlin in Moscow has confirmed the meeting between Merkel and President Vladimir Putin. Details of the program would be announced earlier this week, Seibert said. According to the Kremlin, this concerns both relations between the two countries and current international issues. Details were not given.

Relations between Berlin and Moscow are very tense because of several conflicts, such as the imprisonment of the Kremlin’s opponent Alexej Navalny. Moscow also sees itself wrongly held responsible for the murder of a Georgian in Berlin and the hacking attack on the Bundestag in 2015. Merkel was last in Moscow in mid-January last year.

After the visit to the Russian capital, the chancellor’s trip to Ukraine is also on the program next Sunday. Details would not be announced until next week, according to the spokesperson.