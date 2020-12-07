Merkel: Soon to decide on additional measures | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) believes that decisions on further measures before Christmas are necessary given the persistently high number of corona infections.

At the moment she talks too much about mulled wine stalls and too little about the nurses and nurses who have to work under high pressure and with great dedication in the intensive care units and in the nursing homes, Merkel said Monday, according to participants in a video session of the union faction. .

With the measures taken so far, one cannot reach a level of the stagnating number of infections that is much too high, Merkel continued. This means that you will not survive the winter without additional measures. Now the discussion must be about how what to do and where. This has to be decided before Christmas. One should not rely on the principle that the numbers, which have been on the rise for a few days, will decline again.

The Greens also consider stricter restrictions in the fight against the corona pandemic necessary and argue for a uniform linkage of measures to the regional infection process. “We have to realize that the current measures are not enough. We do not have the infection process under control in much of Germany, ”Habeck said on Monday after a meeting of the party leadership. Further and stricter measures are needed.

Merkel announced that further talks will take place with the prime minister in the coming days. The measures would always be accepted if the federal and state governments were to reach a joint decision. Merkel hailed the decisions in Bavaria as steps in the right direction. It is a pity that many elderly people are affected, for example in nursing homes. For example, rapid tests are carried out under high pressure. However, these would not catch on as quickly as hoped.

Calls for an early Corona meeting are now also ringing in the countries. Given the persistently high Corona numbers, Baden-Württemberg is urging federal and state governments to discuss tightening requirements before Christmas. “The problem is that a small but relevant proportion of people no longer follow the measures with the necessary consistency or try to exhaust the existing freedoms to the maximum,” said the government spokesman for Baden-Württemberg Rudi Hoogvliet of the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and the “Stuttgarter Nachrichten”. (Tuesday) “Indeed, there has been some confusion, and not all of them show the necessary degree of personal responsibility, and so politicians are repeatedly forced to tighten up again.”

Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans quickly called for an additional conference between the Prime Ministers and Merkel. He pleads for “in the short term, preferably in the course of the next week, to meet again in the round of prime ministers with the chancellor to address the current situation”, Hans said in the news magazine “Der Spiegel”.

The chairman of the German Association of Cities, Mayor of Leipzig, Burkhard Jung, has spoken out for stricter measures to combat the corona pandemic with an increasing number of infections. Especially when an incidence of more than 200 or 300 is reached, it is “urgent to make a stronger lockdown for a few weeks,” Jung, who is also Mayor of Leipzig, said in the ARD “Morgenmagazin” Monday. There is no other way to get the situation under control.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) had previously discussed another prime minister’s conference before Christmas. One “probably” would need another conference before Christmas, Söder said on Sunday after a special meeting of his cabinet in Munich. One has to talk again about what happens at Christmas and especially New Year’s Eve. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach also called for a new state round this week. He said the shops should close “at least two weeks” after Christmas, he told the Süddeutsche Zeitung. He had made a similar statement in the Tagesspiegel and in the newspapers of the Funke media group.

From the point of view of Prime Minister’s Conference Chairman Michael Müller (SPD), a new gathering of the country leaders before Christmas is not absolutely necessary. “I think there is no real need to come together for a prime minister’s conference at this point, because we made appointments in December that leave room in all directions,” the mayor of the capital said in Berlin on Monday. “Those who have high numbers and still need to do more can do so based on our latest decisions,” said the SPD politician.

In some states such as Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt and in a sense, Brandenburg, numbers would continue to rise, Merkel said after this information. A lot has to be done here. It is good that more is being done in hotspots with more than 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week. But if you look at the situation in some districts in Saxony and Thuringia, a very serious situation has also arisen there, for example in hospitals.

The federal and state governments had agreed to allow ten people and children to attend family gatherings from December 23 to January 1 at the latest. Otherwise, up to five people from two households can be together. In Bavaria, the cabinet has decided not to maintain the planned expansion until December 23-26. In Baden-Württemberg this is limited to December 23-27. A maximum of five people are allowed in Berlin during the entire holiday. Other states are also considering no longer relaxing during the holidays.