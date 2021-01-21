Merkel promotes longer lockdown | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed for a longer lockdown until February despite falling corona numbers and warned of otherwise imminent setbacks. It is “very encouraging” that the current situation is starting to ease, she said in Berlin.

But you shouldn’t wait for a new, probably more contagious virus variant to spread and be reflected in the daily numbers. “Then it would be too late to prevent a third wave of the pandemic and possibly even more violent than ever before.” Merkel again promised to promote vaccinations in Germany as soon as possible.

It is “good news” that daily new infections and the utilization of intensive care units are finally on the decline. “This shows that the severe austerity measures that people in Germany have had to undergo for weeks are bearing fruit,” said the chancellor. It’s worth it. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days has now fallen to 119, the lowest value since November 1, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Thursday. Shortly before Christmas (December 22), the high was 197.6. However, there are still large differences between the Länder – from Thuringia with 225 to Bremen with 77. The target is a national level of less than 50.

At the same time, there are still “shockingly high death rates,” Merkel said. The mutated virus is not yet dominant in Germany. “Still, we have to take this risk very seriously. At least I can only advise us. ‘The spread must be slowed down as much as possible. There is still some time to prevent this. Therefore, the longer lockdown is intended to significantly speed up the decline of infections before the mutant virus spreads. Merkel expressed his understanding of the displeasure and frustration about the pandemic, which was perceived by everyone as unreasonable. Families, culture, and business, for example, are “extremely challenged by patience”.

Federal and state governments on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown, which was initially scheduled until the end of January, with many facilities closing until February 14. In addition, there are new specifications for better protective masks in buses, trains and shops and for working from home. Merkel stressed, “Everything serves to control and eventually overcome the pandemic this year.” According to Merkel, support for those who have to buy FFP2 masks has not yet been a problem. If the limitations persist for a long time, one must “of course also consider whether we should help again on this point”. The federal government is already funding FFP2 masks for 34 million people from coronary risk groups.

Given the criticism of vaccinations starting slowly, Merkel said, “I understand impatience.” If everything goes as promised, it will be possible to “make every citizen a vaccination offer by the end of the summer,” she confirmed in anticipation of scheduled deliveries and approvals of new vaccines – and summer is on the calendar until September 21. . It does not operate a vaccine factory and therefore cannot guarantee the production itself. The federal government is supporting the construction of a factory for manufacturer Biontech in Marburg, which will create more capacity. Merkel emphasized the expectation that the delivery quantities promised for the first quarter will come despite modifications to a filling installation of the Biontech partner Pfizer.

Merkel was against the fact that there could already be exceptions to corona restrictions for vaccinated people. “We don’t know if the vaccinated person can infect others. The issue of privileges has not been on the table for long. “With a view to possible relaxation, she said you couldn’t open everything again at a level of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.” A priority for me is very clear that nurseries and schools should be reopened first. place, that is completely uncontroversial.

Criticism came from the opposition. FDP leader Christian Lindner accused Merkel of leaving citizens in the dark about a “long-term strategy”. You rely “on the precautionary principle, without having a sufficient database, especially on the corona mutations”, he told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. AfD party leader Alice Weidel criticized: “Extensions in series and without hope of an end have exhausted the patience of the citizens.” a “realistic and reliable exit strategy” is needed. There is also a need for voluntary vaccination options for all ready to vaccinate and protection for particularly vulnerable populations.