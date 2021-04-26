Merkel promises that vaccination priorities will be lifted by June. Free Press

The previous priority for corona vaccinations will be set in a few weeks. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the states agree on this.

Berlin (dpa) – According to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), the earlier prioritization of vaccinations against the coronavirus should fall by June at the latest.

“That does not mean that everyone can be vaccinated immediately. But then anyone can try to get a vaccination appointment, and they’ll get it according to the stock, ”Merkel said after discussions with state prime ministers.

In many states, priority groups I and II have already been vaccinated, Merkel said. Group III is open. It is generally believed that this group will receive the first vaccination in May, “so that then, depending on how many doses of vaccine we get, we can from June – but I say again, no later than – we can cancel the prioritization”.

