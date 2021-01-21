Merkel promises Biden more commitment – also militarily | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has promised the new US president Joe Biden that Germany and Europe will become more internationally – also militarily – involved.

“Overall, Europe will have to take more responsibility, not only militarily, but also diplomatically and in many other matters,” said the CDU politician in Berlin. “The good news is that we are ready in Germany and the European Union is ready too.” On Wednesday, Merkel had already proclaimed a “new chapter in German-American friendship and cooperation” in her congratulations to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden was previously sworn in as successor to US President Donald Trump. Germany is now hoping for a rapid revival of German-US relations, which had bottomed out under Trump. The ex-president had treated Germany not as an ally, but as an adversary, which he called in the same breath with China and Russia and even dealt with sanctions. In Berlin, Biden does not only expect a change of course when it comes to interacting with each other: “The collaboration is simply based on a broader foundation of shared beliefs,” Merkel says.

What is primarily meant is that Biden wants to complete Trump’s “America first” doctrine and to rely once again on international cooperation and international institutions. “We will forge our alliances and work with the world,” he promised in his inaugural address to the Capitol. He then sealed the return to the UN climate agreement in Paris, halted the planned exit from the WHO health organization and lifted an entry ban on people from Muslim countries.

That’s exactly what Merkel hoped Biden would do. But she also knows that with the change of power in the White House, things will not be all right again in German-American relations. Because on the concrete main points, no change of course is to be expected from Biden. Germany has to move, which will not be easy because the federal government is not in agreement everywhere.

– Example NORD STREAM 2: The criticism of the Baltic Sea pipeline from Russia to Germany is twofold in the US. In Congress, both Republicans and Democrats backed sanctions to stop the project. Even as US Vice President Biden called the pipeline “a fundamentally bad deal for Europe.” The federal government now wants to talk to the US about the future of the pipeline.

Merkel showed a certain willingness to compromise on Thursday, but also said that they should talk about US trade relations with Russia in the oil sector. “That means we have to put everything on the table.” In any case, she is not “yet” ready to give up the project. In the SPD, sympathy for Nord Stream 2 is considerably greater than in the Union. The SPD Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig, is currently trying with a foundation to circumvent US sanctions and thus save the pipeline.

– Sample DEFENSE EXPENSES: That was Trump’s favorite topic when it came to slamming Germany. But even before his term in office, the US urged the federal government under President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden to devote two percent of its gross domestic product to defense. So far, the federal government has pledged just 1.5 percent by 2024.

Merkel now pledges more military involvement in unison with Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU). Even if the corona pandemic narrows the room for maneuver, “we must invest more, not less, in our safety,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer immediately after Biden was sworn in. The problem: the SPD is very careful about this. And this reluctance is likely to intensify in the election campaign. It is fairly unlikely that the strengthening of military commitment will do anything before the elections at the end of September.

And when will there be the first opportunity to discuss this in face-to-face meetings? Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas wants to travel to Washington as soon as possible to see Antony Blinken. The designated United States Secretary of State has yet to be sworn in by the Senate, and that should be done quickly.

The German government’s transatlantic coordinator Peter Beyer hopes that Biden will visit Germany soon. “Certainly after four years of Donald Trump there is a longing for such a visit in Germany,” said the CDU politician of the “Saarbrücker Zeitung” (Thursday).

Chances are, Biden will come to Germany on his first trip to Europe. When it first crosses the Atlantic with “Air Force One” it is still completely open. The head of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, has already invited Biden. The date of this year’s conference is not yet known. Biden has attended the security conference many times since 1980, most recently in 2019. He would be the first US president to be present in nearly six decades of conference history.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson invited Biden to Cornwall in southern England for the G7 summit in mid-June. That would also be an opportunity to make a detour to Germany.