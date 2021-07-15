Merkel meets Harris during farewell visit to Washington | free press

Washington (AP) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and US Vice President Kamala Harris have underlined the importance of shared values ​​in their two countries.

Harris said Thursday, when Merkel arrived for breakfast at the vice president’s office in Washington, that she was honored to meet the chancellor. At the beginning of her visit, Merkel stressed the need to work together to “strengthen democratic values”. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert had previously announced that there would be an across-the-board exchange of views during the meeting.

Merkel had arrived in Washington the day before for a farewell visit and wanted to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House in the afternoon (8 p.m. German time). She is the first head of government from Europe to receive Biden in the White House since he took office in January.

The visit is intended to mark the new beginnings of German-American relations after a low point in the era of Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump. Biden is seeking to restore relations with Germany and other US allies who have been under severe strain under Trump. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki had said before Merkel’s visit: “Your visit will reaffirm deep and lasting bilateral relations between the United States and Germany.”

New start after the Trump era

A senior US government representative stressed on Thursday: “Germany is one of our most loyal allies.” After Merkel and Biden’s meeting, a “Washington Declaration” will be published, “outlining their common vision to work together in overcoming political challenges.”

The government representative also made it clear that the US does not expect a solution to the conflict over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline during the Biden-Merkel meeting. She expects Biden to voice his concerns. However, they do not assume that this discussion will lead to a result or an official announcement. The “very productive” talks between representatives of the German government and the US on the subject would continue in the coming days. Merkel was also skeptical whether a final solution would now be forthcoming.

The Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline is currently the largest conflict between the US and Germany. It is intended to bring Russian gas to Germany, beyond Ukraine. The US and some Eastern European NATO partners fear that Europe is too dependent on the Russian energy supply and therefore reject the project. Washington and Berlin have been trying to find a compromise for weeks. According to Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, they have come closer on many points.

Criticism of Merkel’s stance on vaccine patents

Other topics of the White House talks should focus on China and Russia, the looming situation in Afghanistan shortly before the end of the international military operation and the fight against the corona pandemic.

To fight the corona pandemic, before Merkel’s arrival in Washington, numerous organizations called on the chancellor to abandon her opposition to weakening patent protection for vaccines. Biden has spoken out in favor of temporarily suspending patent protection in the global fight against the pandemic.

The federal government’s transatlantic coordinator hopes for an agreement on the corona-related travel restrictions for the US. “The US should relax corona access restrictions to the Schengen area,” said Peter Beyer of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday). The EU has decided to make it easier for travelers from the United States to enter the European Union. In the opposite direction, however, strict conditions still apply. Foreign Minister Maas said on Wednesday that he does not expect any movement on the matter during Merkel’s visit to the United States.

A special honor for the chancellor

Merkel wanted to meet with representatives of the US economy after breakfast with Harris. The chancellor must then receive an honorary doctorate from Johns Hopkins University and deliver a speech. The university praised Merkel in advance as a “global leader of unparalleled determination and integrity”. The chancellor not only led Germany, “but was also a beacon for the world in times of crisis, from the great recession to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

In the evening, US President and First Lady Jill Biden planned to host a dinner in honor of the Chancellor. According to the White House, Merkel’s husband Joachim Sauer should also participate. Then Merkel and her delegation wanted to fly back to Germany.

Biden’s predecessor Trump saw Germany more as a competitor and less as an ally. The Republican had repeatedly criticized German defense spending, the German trade surplus and Nord Stream 2.