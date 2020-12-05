Merkel hopes to win the coronavirus | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is hoping for a victory over the coronavirus due to the vaccinations expected soon. However, it wouldn’t be a matter of a few months, Merkel said in her video podcast published Saturday.

“After more than nine months of the pandemic, we are now seeing light at the end of the tunnel,” said the Chancellor. It is hoped that one or more vaccines will be available soon. “Then we can beat the virus step by step.”

Due to delays in setting up the vaccine supply chain from German company Biontech and US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, there have been fewer vaccine doses than expected in the first few weeks, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said in Berlin on Friday. If permission is granted, the first vaccinations in Germany can be expected around the turn of the year.

Spahn promised massive vaccinations by the summer. “As of today, I am very optimistic that there will be massive vaccinations by the summer at the latest,” he told the news portal t-online. He assumes that it will then be possible to vaccinate “nationwide” in medical practices. When asked if Germany had the worst in the fall, Spahn replied, “Taking advantage of the vaccination offer as much as possible, yes.”

In total, there are five candidates for vaccine developments that, with a “certain probability”, would be approved in the middle of the year. In addition to the developments of Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna, Spahn also included products from Curevac, Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Millions of German citizens could be immune to vaccinations in the spring. At the end of March, “11 million cans from Biontech are realistic for Germany alone”.

The German Patient Protection Foundation warned against the false hope of a victory over the virus through the vaccinations. “It is important that as many people as possible are vaccinated,” said board member Eugen Brysch of the German news agency on Saturday. “This makes it easier to live with the virus.” The odds and goals of the vaccinations are clear: much less serious diseases and fewer people who die from and with the virus. “Simplifications will not help us in the public discussion of the vaccination campaign,” said Brysch. The federal government must pay attention to that. Because even the message “Anyone vaccinated can’t contract Covid-19 and is immune” isn’t true, Brysch said.

The coalition had determined by law that the federal government can establish the rules for corona vaccination by ordinance. Risk groups, namely the elderly and the sick, health workers and central areas of public interest, are already mentioned in this law. The German Ethics Council, the National Science Academy Leopoldina and the Standing Vaccination Commission of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) had announced a finer definition of this prioritization for the period up to the end of the year.

According to a draft by the Scientific Services of the Bundestag, vaccination against the coronavirus through regulation is not the right way. The document available to the DPA reads: “The prevailing view that the prioritization of certain populations for access to vaccines requires a formal law regulating at least the essential criteria for the distribution of a scarce vaccine must be approved.”

Finally, the Federal Constitutional Court held that, in particular, the relevance of a measure for fundamental rights was decisive for whether it should be regulated by a formal law. The possibility of obtaining vaccination protection against the cause of Covid-19 disease is of enormous importance to the entire population, as everyone is equally affected by the risk of infection and the resulting limitations in daily life, the elaboration of the FDP. -Faction Vice Stephan Thomae had asked. Thomae warned that the Bundestag should not be “relegated to a mere spectator again”.

The Federal Ministry of Health draft for a “regulation on the right to vaccination against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus” is currently under vote in the government.