Merkel: Corona vaccinations for everyone from June at the latest | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Corona vaccinations should be possible for everyone in Germany by June – without the previous set order prioritization.

“That does not mean that everyone can be immediately vaccinated,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) in Berlin after consulting the prime minister. “But then anyone can try to get a vaccination appointment, and they get it according to the stock.” For the increasing number of people who have been vaccinated, there are also benefits in view of the corona regulations – including when entering Germany or entering shops. The federal government is planning a regulation for this.

In view of the increasing supply of vaccines, Merkel reaffirmed her promise to make vaccination offers to all citizens by the end of the summer of September 21. In many states, the first two priority groups are now vaccinated and in some cases the third and last group is open. It is generally assumed that this group will be vaccinated in May, “so that depending on how many doses of vaccine we receive, we can then cancel no later than June – but I say again, no later than – cancel the prioritization”.

THE VACCINATION PRIORITY: Due to the initially foreseeable shortage of the vaccine, a set order was put in place to first protect those at highest risk of serious and fatal corona courses. In group 1, people over 80, people in nursing homes and health workers with a high risk of infection came into play. Vaccinations are currently being carried out in the second group of people over 70, cancer patients, kindergarten teachers and primary school teachers.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had also spoken out in favor of vaccinations in June – after the third group came into play in May. In addition to people over 60, this includes supermarket salesmen, bus drivers, bailiffs and secondary school teachers. They couldn’t work from home. “They have been waiting for four or five months now,” he said on the TV channel “Welt”. The next step is the end of the prioritization in June. “If it can be done earlier, because more vaccine will be available, also sooner.”

The Mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD), emphasized that in addition to vaccination practices, the regional vaccination centers of the federal states would be needed for a long time. There are those who have already booked second appointments there. “But we will still have large populations that we want to vaccinate quickly, if you think about the young people, the students, the interns.” At the same time, the company doctors should also be involved in the vaccinations as soon as possible.

HELP FOR RECIPIENTS: Merkel and the country leaders also discussed regulations for fully vaccinated and recovered individuals, but as expected, there were no resolutions. The planned regulation must be approved by the Bundestag and Bundesrat, as Merkel explained. According to a major federal government issues newspaper over the weekend, vaccinated and convalescing people may be given the same exceptions for access to stores and services such as hairdressers that apply to those who have tested negative. When entering from abroad, a quarantine can in most cases be omitted. Mask requirement and waiver should also apply to vaccinated, recovering and tested people for an extended period of time.

With a view to the coming weeks, Merkel said, “We are entering a transition phase that is not easy either.” There will be more and more people who have been vaccinated, but there will still be many unvaccinated people who need protection. The primary goal is to give everyone back their basic rights as soon as possible. Spahn made it clear that consultations and votes are still needed for the planned regulation. “Such an arrangement takes two, three, four weeks,” he told the broadcaster “Welt”. But that would also happen quickly.

Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) told the dpa: “For vaccinated people there should soon be no more tests and no more quarantines during holiday trips.” Until now, a test was compulsory for air travel when returning to Germany; when returning from countries with high corona rates, travelers in Germany must be quarantined.

THE PERSPECTIVES: Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) called the Bund-Länder Round a Prime Ministerial Conference (MPK) “of hope” and predicted, “We will conquer Corona. And we will make huge strides forward in the coming months.” Merkel shared this review, but stressed that there were still many problems. The danger of overloading the health system is not averted. “That’s why weeks of effort are still needed.”

Merkel did not want to make a concrete statement about whether and how a vacation this summer can be possible. This depends on the level of the baseline incidence, ie the number of infections. In the summer of last year, the seven-day incidence was between 2 and 5. “I’m not saying it should go that far again, because vaccination is helping us now. But if we can think about opening hotels again, I can’t say that today. That depends on the course of what we are doing at the moment. In the morning, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 residents was 169.3 nationwide, the RKI said.

THE STANDARD IN VACCINATION: According to figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Monday (8:00 am), 23.4 percent of German citizens have now received a first vaccination – 7.2 percent have been fully vaccinated. Spahn estimates that one in three people in Germany received their first vaccination in the course of May. According to the RKI, about 29.9 million cans had been delivered on Sunday. 85.1 percent of them were injected. According to the Department of Health, manufacturers have pledged 80 million vaccine doses for the entire current second quarter, of which about 50 million from Biontech / Pfizer.