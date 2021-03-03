Merkel: Can transition enter a new phase | Free press

The federal and state governments are advising on a way out of the corona lockdown. At the start of the talks, Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed the importance of today.

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) stressed the particular importance of consultations at the start of negotiations with state prime ministers on possible relaxation of the one-month corona lockdown.

It was an “important day,” Merkel said Wednesday, according to information from the German news agency of participants at the start of the online meeting with the heads of state. She was quoted as saying, “We can move on to a new phase.” Prior to the grand round, the prime ministers had discussed with each other in a separate round without Merkel.

The crucial negotiations in the afternoon should discuss how pandemic containment will continue after the end of the lockdown, which is initially limited to March 7, and what prospects there are for easing corona measures. Last but not least, this depends on the possibilities to perform regular corona-quick and self-tests in the future. According to participants, Merkel on Tuesday predicted a broad testing strategy for April, May and June for members of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag.

An updated draft resolution shows that easing is also being discussed for regions where the seven-day incidence remains stable below 100. In that case, for example, there may be limited openings, especially in the retail sector, with specific store data.

In addition to such appointments purchase offers, museums, galleries, zoos and botanical gardens, among others, could then be opened “to pre-arranged visitors”. According to reports, the draft resolution had not yet been approved in advance with all countries. What is ultimately decided is considered open.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99