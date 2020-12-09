Merkel calls for tighter lockdown | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – A further tightening of the corona-related partial lockdown is increasingly likely given the increasing number of infections and deaths. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) demanded further restrictions on Wednesday before Christmas.

“The number of contacts is too high. The reduction in the number of contacts is not enough, “she warned in the Bundestag in the general debate on the federal budget for 2021.” We are in a decisive, perhaps decisive, phase in the fight against the pandemic. The chancellor is alarmed by, among other things, a new record of 590 deaths in connection with the corona pandemic.

Calls for stricter restrictions on public and private life are also getting louder from the federal states. In the room is a new link conference between the Chancellor and the Prime Minister, which, however, due to the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, could take place at the weekend at the earliest. All parties are under discussion, said spokeswoman Martina Fietz of the Berlin Deputy Government. However, she cannot make an appointment at the moment.

Merkel emphasized in the Bundestag that even if you exclude countries with a very strong increase like Saxony, there is an increase in new infections. And 590 deaths per day are not acceptable. “And because the numbers are the way they are, we have to do something, and the federal and state governments together.” The infection numbers must be prevented from growing exponentially again. The goal is not to calculate in days, but in results. “Otherwise, the pandemic will slip away from us again and again.” The goal remains to have 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

The Chancellor explicitly supported the Leopoldina’s recommendations of the previous day. Politicians would do well to take the recommendations of science “really seriously”. The National Science Academy had called for Leopoldina to use the holidays and the New Year for a hard lockdown. As a first step, children are no longer allowed to go to school from December 14, tasks at home are possible. From December 24 to at least January 10, 2021, public life throughout Germany should be largely inactive, and shops other than for daily needs should also remain closed.

Merkel stressed that when science is “ practically begging us ” to cut back on contacts a week before Christmas and before visiting our grandparents, we should rethink starting the school holidays before December 19.

The day before, the state of Saxony, particularly badly hit by the second corona wave, announced that protective measures would be tightened up. On Wednesday, Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig, also advocated it, whose country has so far been relatively lightly affected by the pandemic. “Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is also getting the second wave violently and we must continue to arm ourselves against this second wave,” said the SPD politician in the state parliament in Schwerin. She called for “the chancellor and federal government leaders this week to discuss, if possible, how tougher measures could be achieved.”

Alexander Dobrindt, the leader of the CSU regional group, appealed to the federal states in the Bundestag: “Sit down with the federal government and find solutions before Christmas to reduce the number of contacts.” Otherwise, there is a risk that the virus will be introduced to the older generation during the holidays.

Merkel defended the high new debt of nearly € 180 billion in the budget in the debate. In this particular situation of the pandemic, the state must also take special measures, she said. “And that’s what this household expresses.”

On the other hand, FDP chairman Christian Lindner criticized the amount of the new debt as utterly excessive. It is possible to cut this in half – “without voodoo and magic tricks”. Germany must not incur more debt than absolutely necessary and must therefore remain an anchor of stability in the European Union. “We have a fiscal role model for others in Europe,” said the FDP group leader. “The Corona crisis should not be the starting point for the next eurozone debt crisis.” Lindner also called for more predictability of state strategy in the Corona crisis.

The AfD was strictly against the state’s corona policy. “Even after nine months you are still poking around in the fog and you are clinging to the unsuitable wooden hammer method” Lockdown “, which causes more collateral damage than benefit in the fight against the coronavirus,” said party chairman Alice Weidel to the federal government.

Green leader Annalena Baerbock called for a “clear roadmap” for the fight against the pandemic and clear social priorities. ‘Going from one ministerial round to another cannot continue like this.’ Baerbock also demanded that the corona crisis and aid packages be used to change politics. “With the billions in packages, the foundation must now be laid to make it better in the future.” For example, the health system needs to focus more on prevention and use the billions in aid needed for the economy to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The left accused the federal government of setting the wrong priorities for public spending. “Your policy, which has been driving the wedge of social divisions deeper into our society for years, and so you are continuing in this pandemic,” said Group Chairman Amira Mohamed Ali. She renewed the left’s demand for a one-time property tax for “super rich, multi-millionaires and billionaires” in the Corona crisis.