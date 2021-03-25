Merkel calls for improvements in the fight against pandemics | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on all levels of government to do better in the fight against the corona pandemic and especially in vaccinations.

“If we rest on what we have, it is not enough,” the CDU politician said in a government statement in the Bundestag. The federal, state, and local governments should say where they could get better. “Where you can become even faster and more flexible, you have to become that too.”

Merkel emphasized, “The months of the pandemic exposed serious weaknesses in the functioning of our community.” This applies, for example, to digitization. “As a federal system, we have to get better and faster here.”

At the same time, the Chancellor called for more optimism. “You cannot achieve anything if you only see the negative.” With the vaccinations, light can be seen at the end of the tunnel, even if it takes a few more months. “We will beat this virus. And that is why I am very confident that we will make it. “

From Merkel’s point of view, the goal by then should be to avoid thousands of deaths from Covid-19. “If the question of how to proceed now, the Easter blockade has really gotten a positive response from intensive care doctors, then you can see how serious the concern is there,” said the Chancellor. “And it will no longer be 90-year-olds in the hospitals. They will be 50, 60 and 70 year olds. And these are people with a very long life expectancy. “

According to experts, ten percent of these patients suffered long-term. “That means it’s worth fighting for everyone to avoid getting the infection,” Merkel said. “And that is our common task. With as much freedom as possible for everyone, with as much normality for everyone as possible. But also with as much attention as possible to ensure that thousands of people do not have to die. Merkel stressed, “That should be the goal for the coming weeks.”

Merkel made the countries responsible for testing and vaccination. All countries said sufficient tests had been ordered for March and April. However, the federal government cannot provide the testing infrastructure for 40,000 schools and thousands of daycare centers in Berlin. “We have a federal system for that.” If the federal government can help, it is happy to. “But we cannot implement everything organizationally.”

Merkel explicitly recognized the common European way of fighting the corona pandemic and defended it against criticism. “Despite all the problems, I think the pandemic has once again shown that it is good that we have this European Union,” she said. She also explicitly mentioned the procurement of vaccines. “It was right to rely on the joint procurement and approval of vaccines by the European Union.”

At the same time, the Chancellor stressed the need for independent production of corona vaccines in the European Union. It is important to ensure production on European land. Great Britain produces for Great Britain, the US does not export vaccines. In the longer term, you are therefore still dependent on what can be produced in Europe. This also applies after this year.