Merkel at low wages for women | Free press

Berlin (DPA) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) advocates general equality and equal pay for women and men. “Women should finally be able to earn as much as men,” Merkel said in a podcast on Women’s Day.

According to the Federal Labor Office (BA), women recently had an average of more than 440 euros per month less than men. On the labor market, the corona pandemic is affecting women even more than men.

“We need to make sure that the pandemic doesn’t cause us to fall back into some of the role models we thought were overcome,” Merkel said in the podcast Saturday. Many are in balance between homeschooling, daycare and work.

She says 75 percent of workers in practices, clinics, laboratories and pharmacies are women – nearly 30 percent in industry management positions. At the top of the town halls, the share of women even drops, from ten to nine percent, the German association of cities and municipalities announced to the German news agency. “We can no longer accept that we cannot even maintain the low level of women in municipal management positions,” said Janina Salden, who is responsible for women in local politics at the association, and the general manager of Gerd Landsberg.

Merkel said, “It cannot be that women play a decisive role in our societies while not being equally involved in important decisions in politics, business and society.” She added, “That’s why we need parity in all areas of society.”

SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for action against the gender pay gap. “It’s a scandal,” he said in a video address Saturday. Women and men who engage in the same activities are often paid differently – “although that is far from legal”. In healthcare and retail, wages should generally rise – a lot of women are employed.

The average gross salary for women in a full-time job was recently EUR 3,117 per month, for men EUR 3,560. This is evident from a BA compilation that will be available to the dpa for links in the Bundestag at the end of 2019. The low wage share was 15.5 percent for men and 25.8 percent for women.

Corona and unemployment:

Due to the corona pandemic, the number of unemployed women has grown slightly more than that of men. This is evident from BA statistics on access to unemployment from the primary labor market. 1.01 million women went into unemployment between February 2020 and January 2021 – 54,000 more than in the same period last year. In men, the number rose by 27,000 to 1.5 million. For example, in the arts, entertainment and services sectors, 59,884 were women out of 99,684 newcomers to unemployment. During the pandemic, women work less to look after children, according to the European Commission.

Mini jobs:

In mid-2020, 4.1 million women and 2.9 million men were doing mini-jobs. BA boss Detlef Scheele recently counted the elderly, the sick, migrants and the low-skilled, especially mini-jobbers, among the pandemic victims in the labor market: Corona caused their numbers to drop by 530,000 – especially in retail and hospitality.

Left-wing MP Sabine Zimmermann told the DPA: “Due to the lack of alternatives, mini-jobs are in many cases forced part-time work.” The result is low pension entitlements. DGB Vice President Elke Hannack told the Dpa that mini-jobs should be done for a job with insurance coverage.

Government under criticism:

Hannack gave the government a bad testimony: “The law to establish pay equality does not even guarantee transparency.” The board quota only sets minimum goals. Merkel explained: In large companies, there must be at least one woman with four or more board members. Hannack said, “All gender equality laws have so far stayed at the lowest common denominator level.”

Plans for more equal opportunities:

Expansion of childcare in the preschool age, for example, is central from the point of view of SPD, Links, DGB and employers. Merkel said, “Only those who know that their own children are properly and safely cared for can concentrate fully on their professional duties.”

SPD group leader Katja Mast called for parity in politics until 2030. “We need more women in all parliaments – from the city council to the Bundestag,” she told the dpa. “We want to leave the testosterone policy by 2030.” Green boss Annalena Baerbock spoke in the editorial network Germany for at least 33 percent as a quota of women on boards of large companies.