Merkel and Macron: Global Protection of Land and Seas | Free press

Paris (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel has made an explicit commitment to better protect the living environment of animals and plants.

Top CDU politician and French President Emmanuel Macron called on partners to join a global alliance at the “One Planet Summit” in Paris on Monday. 50 states want to protect 30 percent of land and sea areas by 2030. Efforts need to be stepped up to preserve biological diversity, Merkel, who was linked to the summit via video, warned. It doesn’t have to happen once, otherwise the consequences are irreversible.

Germany is committed to protecting 30 percent of its land and sea areas by 2030. A few months ago, the EU set a target of 30 percent for the community of 27 states. At the summit, the President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, supported the “High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People” initiative. “Action needs to be taken today,” he said. Macron announced that France would already meet the target next year. With the joint effort, you now have a verifiable goal, the 43-year-old said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also spoke at the “One Planet Summit”. “Nature’s destruction must be stopped,” Johnson demanded. Most of the guests were connected via video because of the pandemic. The focus of the summit was on the topic of biodiversity, not least because of the Covid 19 pandemic.

“We’ve often talked about the links between loss of biological diversity and Covid,” said von der Leyen. “And if we don’t act urgently to protect our nature, we may be at the beginning of an era of pandemics,” she warned. Due to the destruction of ecosystems and human intervention in nature, previously separated species come into contact. The risk of disease transmission from animals to humans is increasing. Specifically, the EU will be involved in the new “Prezode” initiative. The scientific project aims to bundle existing projects. Several hundred million euros will also be invested in research in the coming years.

One of the focal points of the summit was Africa. Macron announced that the international community wants to support a stalled environmental project in the Sahel region with nearly € 12 billion. The “Great Green Wall” project aims to plant thousands of kilometers of trees as a green ribbon in the Sahel region – from Dakar to Djibouti. This is to stop the spread of the Sahara and thus the desertification. This is also intended to combat famine and drought in the region. “The challenge up to 2030 is huge,” said Macron.

Prince Charles also called on companies from around the world to invest at the Paris event and presented his “Terra Carta” project. The goal is to bring prosperity in harmony with nature, people and the planet for the next decade, he said. With the initiative, the Prince of Wales aims to raise 7.3 billion pounds (approximately 8.1 billion euros) for green projects by 2022. The 72-year-old British heir to the throne has been publicly committed to protecting the climate for decades.

The environmental organization Greenpeace praised the union of the 50 states to protect the habitats of humans and animals. It’s about “multilateralism, which we need if we are to protect biological diversity and protect ourselves from future pandemics”. At the same time, there was also clear criticism of the Paris summit. Leading climate activist Greta Thunberg thought the event was just empty talk. “Live from the One Planet Summit in Paris: blah nature, blah important, blah ambitious, blah green investments, blah green opportunities, blah green growth,” the Swede wrote on Twitter.

Macron said he thanked all civil society officials and those who have felt for years that things are not moving fast enough. They would have paved the way and not waited for something to happen. “I know how impatient you are,” Macron said. “We will consolidate, implement, measure and verify everything we have said today,” promised the French head of state

The “One Planet Summit” was launched by France, the World Bank and the United Nations – so far there have been meetings in Paris 2017, New York 2018 and Nairobi 2019. The aim is to accelerate the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement and to further invest to promote climate protection.