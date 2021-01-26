Merkel, according to “Bild”: The thing has escaped us | Free press

Admission or criticism? In an internal round, the Chancellor is said to have found clear words about the corona situation in the country – and called for significantly tighter restrictions

Berlin (dpa) – According to a “Bild” report, Chancellor Angela Merkel clearly criticized management in the Corona crisis in an internal video conference with federal and state party leaders.

‘The thing has slipped from us. We have to be even stricter, otherwise we will be back where we were in 14 days ”, the participants said, she said on Sunday. The newspaper “Bild” was the first to report about it.

She also criticized the foreign travel of many Germans, the newspaper reported. At Christmas 50,000 people flew to the Canary Islands and Maldives every day. “Why can’t we ban travel?”, The government leader is said to have asked. You need to “thin air traffic so you can’t get anywhere,” Merkel said, according to information from listeners of the switch. She also added that Germany needed a stricter border regime.

With regard to the mutations of the virus, she is said to have described that people live “on a powder keg”. According to Merkel, the openings of shops and restaurants are “not secured” in mid-February. If there are openings, the order should be nurseries and schools first, then shops, then restaurants.

Last week, Merkel, along with federal and state governments, decided, among other things, to extend the lockdown to February 14, because of the possible consequences of the spread of the mutation with a higher contamination potential.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99