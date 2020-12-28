Mergers and Acquisitions in Retail Market Report- Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added Mergers and Acquisitions in Retail Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Mergers and Acquisitions in Retail Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Mergers and Acquisitions in Retail Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

If you really want to understand the themes that drive an industry, just look at the mergers and acquisition (M&A) market. In this report, we analyze the themes driving M&A activity in the global retail industry.

Scope of this Report-

– The report analyses the importance of M&A as a theme on the retail industry.

– The report discusses key retail M&A deals and identifies the underlying themes that led to those deals.

– The report evaluates how COVID-19 is impacting deal activity across the retail value chain.

– The report also identifies potential acquisition targets emcompassing key foodservice themes and the thematic rationale behind those targets.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– To review the M&A activity of retail companies between 2017 and Q1 2020.

– To understand the major themes driving these M&A within the retail industry.

– To gauge the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on M&A activity in the retail industry.

– To identify potential M&A targets in retail sector.

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Part 1: Thematic drivers of M&A strategy

Part 2: COVID-19 impact on the M&A market

Part 3: M&A activity in the retail sector over the last three years

Part 4: Future acquisition targets in the retail sector

Part 5: Deal selection methodology

Part 6: Glossary

Part 7: Our thematic research methodology