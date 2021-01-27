Mergers and Acquisitions in Power Sector Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2028 | Tata Power, Vidarbha Industries Power, ReNew , Suzlon Energy, Adani Power, Actis, LONGi Group, LO3 Energy, Renewable Energy Systems (RES), STEAG Solar Energy Solutions, Power Ledger, ENGIE, Masdar

M&A firms guide clients who need help with mergers and acquisitions, as well as debt and equity financing. Essentially, the M&A firm acts as a middleman in business sale transactions, either for the company initiating the sale or the buyer.

A total of 226 power M&A deals valued at $50m or more were announced between 1 January 2017 and 31 March 2020. The combined value of these deals was $256.6bn. The first quarter of 2018 saw the most activity, with over 25 deals announced in that quarter. Themes such as renewable energy, sustainability, network infrastructure, sustainable project experience, and oil and gas infrastructure have been driving the power M&A over the past three years. Energy storage sector was dominated by technology themes such as batteries and electric vehicles with a valuation of $3.9bn. Geopolitical themes such as emerging economies, China impact, India impact, geopolitics and European integration also drove the M&A activity in power.

COVID-19 has negatively impacted the power M&A market. In Q1 2020, M&A transactions totaled $9.3bn, down 50% from the previous quarter.

Top Vendors of Mergers and Acquisitions in Power Sector Market :-

Tata Power, Vidarbha Industries Power, ReNew , Suzlon Energy, Adani Power, Actis, LONGi Group, LO3 Energy, Renewable Energy Systems (RES), STEAG Solar Energy Solutions, Power Ledger, ENGIE, Masdar, 40 North Ventures, Electron, Smarter Grid Solutions, eSmart Systems, SmartRent, CleanSpark, Moixa, Sunrun, Vivint Solar, Powin Energy, Primus Power, NantEnergy, Hunan Xinminya New Energy Technology, Sichuan Xinminya Battery Technology, Amara Raja Batteries, Northvolt, Jiangsu Ruihong Lithium, Guangdong Dazhi Environmental , Protection Technology, Volkswagen, General Electric

The Mergers and Acquisitions in Power Sector market report covers valuable insights of this industry with reference to essential parameters. In essence, the research report expounds on delivering an intensive summary of the industry spectrum, focusing on market share, growth prospects, products and application segmentation. The report also encompasses a thorough idea of the primary vendors as well as the regions with the highest revenue share. In essence, the Mergers and Acquisitions in Power Sector market report aims to deliver a brief summary of the industry considering the current and future scenarios.

